Attorney Stephen K. Tilbrook To Lead Broward’s Largest & Oldest Business Organization

[Fort Lauderdale] – Stephen K. Tilbrook, a land use and environmental law partner with Akerman LLP, will succeed Bill Feinberg, Allied Kitchen and Bath, as chair of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to have been selected to lead this organization at a pivotal time in its history,” Tilbrook said. “We will continue to advocate for the business community of Greater Fort Lauderdale, the twelfth largest economy by gross domestic product in the United States.”

Joining Tilbrook’s leadership team are Feinberg, Chair-Elect Melissa Milroy, Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, Chair-Elect Designate John P. Seiler, Seiler, Sautter, Zaden, Rimes and Wahlbrink, Kelly Kolb, Buchanan Ingersoll, as Legal Counsel, and Robert Esposito, Stiles, as Treasurer.

“We have an aggressive agenda to restart the economy as COVID-19 ebbs next year,” said Dan Lindblade, CAE, president and CEO. “Our leadership team is laser focused on economic measures in transportation, racial equity, education and workforce preparedness, economic resiliency and hospitality, to name five,” he added.