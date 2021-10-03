Attorney Daryl K. Washington Addresses Media on the Death of Miya Marcano

[ORLANDO] – On October 2, 2021, Sheriff John. W. Mina of the Orange County Sheriff

Department held a press conference and revealed that they located the body of whom officers believe to be Miya Marcano. The detectives indicated that a body of a woman was located at the Timber Skan Apartments in a wooded area.

“Learning the news of 19-year-old Miya’s disappearance has been incredibly disheartening. It is every parent’s worst nightmare. We’re beyond disappointed with the news that she has been found dead and we along with her family, friends and loved ones mourn for such a beautiful young lady with a promising future. We do want to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI, and everyone who has contributed to finding Miya. We want to stress that we believe that her disappearance and consequential death was 100% preventable and we intend to hold those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law. Policies must be in place to always protect women. We ask that the media and public continue to respect the privacy of the family as they grieve the death of Miya. The family will not be speaking with any media at this time; however, we will update the media with additional information in the coming days” says Family Attorney Daryl K. Washington.

Miami Broward Carnival Family Extend Condolences to Miya Marcano’s Family