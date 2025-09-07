ATLANTA – For Benevolent Missions of Atlanta (BMA), it was a major milestone. BMA’s two decades helping to advance primary education in both Jamaica and Metro Atlanta took centre stage in the Peach State capital city recently.

Fundraising Brunch

With BMA’s impact in the spotlight during the nonprofit organization’s annual Fundraising Brunch in Atlanta on August 10, 2025, the special event was used to honor two extraordinary school principals from Jamaica. These were Ms. Arlene Reid, Seaward Primary and Junior High School in Saint Andrew. Additionally, Ms. Paula Chambers-Morris, Mount Ward Primary School in Hanover, was honored as well.

The guests heard congratulatory messages from Hon. Juliet Holness, MP, Speaker of the Jamaican House of Representatives and wife of the Prime Minister of Jamaica; and Mr. Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica – Southern U.S.A. Both dignitaries acknowledged BMA’s longstanding service and exemplary community leadership.

Proclamations

In a notable highlight, DeKalb County Commissioner (District 7) Dr. Ladena Bolton presented two official proclamations:

Recognizing BMA’s 20 years of educational service

Honouring Mrs. Gail Dunwell, who has served as BMA President for 17 consecutive years

Mrs. Dunwell was commended for her dedicated leadership and hands-on execution of BMA’s projects in Jamaica. Additionally, Judge Jewel Scott was recognized with a special award celebrating her 20 years of continuous service on BMA’s Advisory Board. Ms. Scott is also a Georgia State Superior Court Judge and former Honorary Consul of Jamaica in Atlanta.

A most inspiring moment came when Commissioner Bolton pledged her full support for BMA’s continued mission. She described its work as having an “impressive and proven impact” over the past two decades.

The mission praises its “impressive and proven impact” over the past two decades. Expanding Impact in Metro Atlanta, while BMA’s roots are in Jamaica, its outreach extends across Metro Atlanta. Local programs include youth leadership training, summer robotics camps, and school beautification efforts. There are also mentoring and career development workshops, each aimed at equipping students with confidence, life skills, and future-ready opportunities.

Act of Service

What sets BMA apart is its entirely volunteer-led structure. Every member contributes their time, talent, and passion to the mission. The organization’s work is funded through individual donations and community events like the annual fundraising brunch. As BMA looks toward ahead, its mission remains clear. It aims to bridge communities and transform lives through education— one school, one student, and one act of service at a time.

Members of the Jamaican Diaspora

Other prominent members of the Jamaican diaspora came out to help celebrate BMA’s momentous work and achievements. These included Steven Golding, President, Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League, Jamaica. Empress Golding, Radio and TV Personality and Master of Ceremonies, joined. Dr. Yvette Taylor Reynolds, President, Atlanta Jamaican Association, also attended. Dr. Apolone Reid, President, Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center, Atlanta, was present. Lastly, Professor Dr. Conrad W. Ingram, BMA founding member and Chair of the Chemistry Department, Clark Atlanta University, participated too.