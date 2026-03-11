Atlanta – Jamaica Association Mourns Loss of Leader Tony Gray

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Jamaican diaspora community is mourning one of its outstanding community leaders, Mr. William Anthony “Tony” Gray, who passed away on February 27, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, after a period of illness.

Tribute: Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan

In paying tribute to Mr. Gray, Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan, remembered Mr. Gray as a valued member of the Georgia community. She also recognized his importance to the wider Jamaican diaspora.

“I witnessed firsthand his many acts of kindness and service over the years. He was a regular and active participant in leadership meetings hosted by the Jamaican Consulate in Atlanta.” She reflected that the former Atlanta-Jamaican Association (AJA) President moved through life with a true “service-above-self” spirit, ensuring that the motto Out of Many, One People was reflected in every meeting and cultural celebration. “As the Honorary Consul for Jamaica in Atlanta, I witnessed Tony consistently representing Jamaica with pride and integrity in every space,” Dr. Grant-Bryan stated. “He leaves us a blueprint for leadership: lead with kindness, listen with intent, and never forget where you came from.” She said that while his presence will be deeply missed, his legacy of service and generosity will continue to inspire the Caribbean community in Georgia and beyond.

Reflection: Evette Taylor-Reynolds

Remembering Mr. Gray, President of the Atlanta Jamaican Association Evette Taylor-Reynolds said that “his life of service, leadership, and unwavering commitment strengthened our organization and touched the lives of countless individuals across the Jamaican diaspora in Atlanta.”

Since joining the AJA in 2008, Mr. Gray carried with him a spirit defined by excellence, humility, and purpose. These qualities shaped not only his contributions to the association but also the legacy he leaves behind — one rooted in integrity, compassion, and a deep love for his community.

As a respected professional at IBM, Tony brought the same professionalism, integrity, and spirit of empowerment to his work within AJA. He served not only as a dedicated member but also as a mentor and steady voice of wisdom, helping guide the organization while promoting unity and preserving Jamaican culture.

“Today, the AJA expresses profound gratitude for Tony’s years of dedication, leadership, and friendship. His work strengthened our foundation, enriched our cultural life, and inspired future generations to serve with the same passion and purpose,” Mrs. Taylor-Reynolds stated.

Remembrance: Errol Richie

Gray’s close friend and former AJA President Errol Richie, in his remembrances, hailed Gray as a man who lived to serve others and whom many in Atlanta, Jamaica, and beyond considered a selfless contributor to Caribbean organizations and individuals in the diaspora.

He noted that “Tony’s generosity knew no bounds, and his willingness to lead by example attracted admiration and support from many, including members of the AJA, which he served in leadership roles for many years. The Caribbean community has lost a great servant who will remain in our thoughts for years to come.”

Profile: William Anthony “Tony” Gray

Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Tony spent his formative years in Port Antonio and attended Titchfield High School. He emigrated to the United States in the 1970s and began his career with Texas instrument.

Later, he joined IBM in Dallas before transferring to Atlanta, Georgia, where he remained until his retirement. He spent 37 years with the company. During his tenure at IBM, he served in several capacities and earned several of the company’s most prestigious awards.

Celebration of Life

On Friday, March 20, 2026, the Atlanta community will host a Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Gray – at Dellia Jerk Palace in Lithonia, Georgia, at 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Victorious Life Church in Conyers, Georgia.

William Anthony “Tony” Gray is survived by his wife, Doreen; daughter, Tiffany; grandson, Enzo; and a wide circle of relatives and friends.