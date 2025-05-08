Atlanta Carnival Parade: A Celebration of Caribbean Culture

ATLANTA – The city of Atlanta is about to turn up the heat this Memorial Day weekend as the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival returns for its spectacular 2025 edition. This year’s parade of the Bands will be bigger, brighter, and bolder than ever. It will be led by a lineup of famous Grand Marshals who are ready to bring the fun.

The parade is set for Saturday, May 24, 2025. It will bring Caribbean flavor to Atlanta’s Peachtree Street. The event will feature lively Soca music and bright Carnival costumes.

Celebrity Grand Marshals

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) has added more excitement to the event. They have gathered a group of celebrity Grand Marshals. These Grand Marshals include entertainment stars and community leaders who will lead the parade festivities.

Soca legend Neil ‘Iwer’ George

The twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago will be highlighted and honoured with Soca legend Neil ‘Iwer’ George, serving as a 2025 parade Grand Marshal. George known for his decades worth of Soca hits which include “Come to Meh”, “Savannah” and “Stage Gone Bad” personifies the red, white and black of T&T and will represent for the nation at the parade.

Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters

Joining Iwer as co-Grand Marshal is fellow Trinbagonian and cultural ambassador Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters. Revered for his prowess with the Calypso and Extempo artforms, Peters also currently serves as Chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC), T&T’s governing body for Carnival and its stakeholders.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, MD

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, MD, will join the Atlanta Carnival parade as a co-Grand Marshal. She is a doctor, entrepreneur, and star of the Bravo reality show “Married to Medicine.”

The 2025 Atlanta Caribbean Carnival will also have representatives from the political arena serving as Grand Marshals. These include Georgia State Senator, Jason Esteves, Georgia House of Representatives member, Arlene Beckles and Atlanta City Councilman, Byron Amos.

Concert Venue: Rodney Cook Sr. Park

In 2025, masqueraders will light up the streets of Atlanta. They will also get to perform on a main stage. This stage is in the new concert venue, Rodney Cook Sr. Park. This is an exciting bonus for the culture and fun happening on May 24th.

In addition to the parade, attendees can enjoy a full weekend of ACCBA-powered events including live performances, J’ouvert, Breakfast & Cooler parties and family-friendly activities celebrating the diversity and rhythm of the islands.

Anticipating tens of thousands of attendees, Atlanta Carnival 2025 is set to be a remarkable and vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture and pride.