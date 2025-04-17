Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Highlights Trinidad and Tobago

ATLANTA – The vibrant sounds of Soca, the kaleidoscope of feathers and sequins, and the irresistible rhythms of the Caribbean are about to take over the city of Atlanta once again. The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) is excited to present the 38th Annual Atlanta Caribbean Carnival. This event will happen from May 23rd to 26th, 2025. It will be a weekend celebration of culture, community, and Caribbean heritage.

This year’s Carnival will shine a spotlight on the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, the birthplace of the modern Carnival experience. From steelpan melodies and calypso beats to dazzling masquerade bands and mouthwatering cuisine, the spirit of T&T will be on full display throughout the festivities.

“The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival has always been a melting pot of cultures and traditions. This year, we’re thrilled to honour Trinidad and Tobago for its rich contributions to Caribbean identity, music, and Carnival history,” said ACCBA President Patricia Tonge Edigin.

The weekend promises an unforgettable lineup of events, including the beloved Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Parade on Saturday May 24th which will feature stunning costumes, pulsating music trucks and masqueraders representing Caribbean islands with pride on a brand new parade route which commences at Truist Plaza (303 Peachtree St, Atlanta).

Following the road revelry, all action heads to post-parade concert at an exciting new 2025 venue i.e. Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta’s historic Vine City.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Performers

This event will showcase a unique melange of onstage performers including Trinidad’s Soca Princess Nailah Blackman, Olatunji, GBM Nutron, Nessa Preppy and Lady Lava, St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous, St. Lucia’s Motto, Dominica’s Bouyon dynamo Trilla-G, Jamaican Reggae-Dancehall titans D’Angel & Kiprich and Nigerian singer-songwriter, dancer Korra Obidi.

Additionally, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival festival season will include the Children’s Carnival on Saturday May 10th, the paint-filled pre-dawn ACCBA J’ouvert on Friday May 23rd , the ‘Bonjour Très Belle Breakfast Fête’ and the ‘Submerged’ cooler fete experience on May 25th

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival is one of the biggest and most awaited cultural events in the Southeastern USA. It attracts thousands of spectators and participants every year.

Join us for the celebration on Memorial Day Weekend, May 23rd to 26th, 2025. The festival honors the beauty, strength, and energy of Caribbean culture. This year, we will show special love for Trinidad and Tobago.

For further info on mas bands, hotel booking and event tickets please visit www.atlantacarnival.org/ AND follow the brand on social media via: Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlantaCarnival & Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialatlantacarnival/