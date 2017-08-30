Ashley Tulloch joins Kaye Bender Rembaum

SOUTH FLORIDA – Ashley Tulloch, Esq. has joined leading Florida community association law firm Kaye Bender Rembaum as an Associate in the Pompano Beach office, where she will focus on collection and foreclosure matters for condominium and homeowner associations.

Prior to joining Kaye Bender Rembaum, Tulloch was a Judicial Staff Attorney with the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Fort Lauderdale, where she researched and wrote civil and criminal trial court and appellate orders.

Previously, she was a case analyst with the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami, where she prepared more than 1,800 residential foreclosure cases for trial.

“We are pleased to welcome Ashley to our growing team of professionals,” said Robert L. Kaye, Esq., Firm Member and Manager of Kaye Bender Rembaum. “Our clients will benefit both from her extensive experience with the judicial system as well as her work with foreclosure cases.”

Tulloch received a B.A. in Classics and Social Justice from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor from Tulane University Law School. In law school, Tulloch was active in the Federalist Society and held the positions of speakers chair and communications chair. She also served as editor and managing editor of the Tulane Journal of International and Comparative Law.

A South Florida native of Jamaican descent, Tulloch is a resident of Fort Lauderdale.