MIRAMAR – The internationally acclaimed Ashe Company is set to bring the energy and vibrancy of Jamaican culture to Miramar in a special tour celebrating Reggae and Garvey Month. Ashe is famous for combining education and entertainment, called edutainment. They will engage audiences with Ded Leff: A Reggae Musical Production and Variety Show. Ashe will also offer interactive school workshops to inspire and connect with young people.

For over 30 years, The Ashe Company has been at the forefront of Caribbean performing arts, using music, dance, and drama to tell compelling stories that uplift and educate. This latest tour is a continuation of their mission to celebrate Caribbean identity, empower communities, and bridge cultures through the performing arts.

Ded Leff: A Celebration of Resilience and Reggae

At the heart of the tour is Ded Leff: A Reggae Musical and Variety Show, a powerful and dynamic production that weaves together music, dance, and storytelling to honor the spirit of reggae and Jamaican heritage.

The show serves as a nostalgic yet refreshing experience for audiences, paying tribute to the struggles, triumphs, and joy that define Jamaican culture.

The first half of the show offers a strong theatrical experience based on Jamaican traditions and history. The second half is a lively variety segment with reggae, dancehall, folk, and international hits. This immersive musical journey will highlight the diverse artistic influences of the Caribbean, ensuring an unforgettable night of cultural celebration.

Interactive School Workshops: Engaging the Next Generation

Beyond the stage, Ashe will take its cultural impact directly into schools across Miramar. From February 19 to 22, the ensemble will hold workshops in middle schools.

Students will explore Jamaican culture, from music, dance, and storytelling. These sessions aim to build cultural appreciation and pride. They will help share the island’s stories, traditions, and values with the next generation.

Tour Schedule

February 18 – Celebrating Garvey and Reggae 2025 (Consul General) | Miramar Cultural Center

– (Consul General) | Miramar Cultural Center February 19 – 22 – School performances | Various middle schools

– School performances | Various middle schools February 22 – Ded Leff: A Reggae Musical and Variety Show | Everglades High School Theatre

– Ded Leff: A Reggae Musical and Variety Show | Everglades High School Theatre February 23 – Praise on the Green | Shirley Branca Park, Miramar

Jamaican Culture: A Milestone for Ashe’s Global Mission

This tour is more than just a performance series. It is a cultural bridge that connects the Jamaican diaspora with the roots of their heritage. By sharing the Ashe experience with international audiences, the company keeps moving forward in the creative industry. It uses the performing arts to empower people and create change.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.