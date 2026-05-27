Artiste, Mr. Lee Encourages Men to Communicate Their Feelings

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad –The time has come for good vibes to counteract all negative energy. Together with his manager/producer, US based, Trinidadian artiste, Mr. Lee is doing what he feels he can to inject that positivity. “I know the streets. I can tell you about the streets. Badness and the roughness is what they know. If they got the chance to get to know something else, they would do something else,” said the entertainer.

The Only 1 Riddim

His music is refreshing. Afrobeats, coupled with Soul and RnB, bring to life a song on The Only 1 Riddim that he calls, “Take Care.” For Mr. Lee, an artiste with many years of experience on the entertainment circuit overseas and in the Caribbean, he is mindful of what he sings.

“This type of music is necessary at all times to spread love and joy. I wish there could have been more beautiful messages all the time because it’s really important to spread love,” he said with hope. Joining artistes like Preedy and Christo on the riddim, Mr. Lee is proud of the project. “This project means a whole lot to me. I have two girls and my wife and I have to express my love to them every single day of my life. I have my mom, my sisters, and I have to show them all the love I have within me. All the artistes on this riddim have done the same – we all expressed what we want to express to our loved ones. Most are real stories that can be relatable to others in society,” he explained.

Sharing Love

On the topic of love and the importance of understanding what love is, Mr. Lee said for human beings to share love, they must first feel love.

“If your father is not showing you love, how will you know love. Most of our youths have no parents around them. They are being influenced by a harsh representation of love, which really, is not love.” At the same time, he called on the elders within societies around the world to try to strike a balance with the youth. This is especially true in present time. “When I was growing up, the older heads never wanted to release a lot to the youths; they never wanted to give the youths a chance. People in positions of power must give the youths a chance to prove themselves. They have great ideas, but they need mentorship and guidance,” he said.

“Take Care,” written by Joseph ‘Pronto’ Figueroa, is a quality single with a passionate plea for more honest, kind, loving relational experiences.

Unlike much of today’s lyrics, Mr. Lee keeps it classy. He maintains a thoughtful approach to music, with lyrics that penetrate. “The raw thoughts – we never heard that as youths. Some things should be kept personal,” he opined.

An advocate for goodness, Mr. Lee is calling on men around the world to show their companions more love, in the right way. “Everybody wants to fight and kill. They don’t want to talk about things properly. We need to talk to our spouses more. We need to learn how to communicate better and spend more time with our loved ones.”

Happy to have enjoyed a successful run in Carnival 2026, in Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Lee is working on new music even as he promotes this brand-new track. “I’m working on new Soca to release for the Summer. I’m working, and I’m happy with the progress I’ve been able to make so far. It’s a process,” he said of being in the music business.

Miami Carnival 2026

The state-to-state carnival wave is set to begin in the US soon. Mr. Lee says this year he is looking forward to heading to Miami for Carnival there. He will also be back home in T&T, come Carnival 2027. In the meantime, the T&T native and dedicated family man is spreading love through good music. He knows this is absolutely necessary at this time.