Art Exhibition at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Presents “Three the Art Way”

PLANTATION — More than a traditional art exhibition, “Three the Art Way” is a multidisciplinary cultural experience where film, music, visual art and culinary expression converge. It invites audiences not only to view the work, but to engage directly with the artists behind it. Details are available at islandspacefl.org/3theartway.

Opening May 7 and running through Aug. 30, 2026, at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the exhibition brings together Paul Campbell, AJ Brown and Mark Cameron—three Caribbean creatives whose careers span screen, stage, music and entrepreneurship. They unite into a single, multisensory showcase.

Curated Events

Designed as an evolving experience rather than a static display, “Three the Art Way” will feature a series of five curated events throughout its run. These include opening and closing receptions plus three signature, artist-led activations.

These intimate, interactive experiences will offer attendees rare opportunities to connect one-on-one with the artists. Additionally, they can gain insight into their creative processes, and explore the full range of their talents beyond the canvas.

This is a conversation between mediums. A reflection of lived experience. A shared story told through color, texture and rhythm.

The exhibition is made possible with the support of the Broward County Cultural Division and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“These gentlemen are icons of the Caribbean arts world,” said Island SPACE Executive Director Calibe Thompson. “I’m pretty sure what comes together on and within our walls, when their fine art and performing and culinary arts talents collide, will be an absolute explosion of dynamic color and personality. As a fan of each of them individually, I’m so excited to see it.”

A Full Season of Interactive Experiences

“Three the Art Way” highlights not only the visual work of its featured artists but also the breadth of their careers across stage, song and entrepreneurship. The exhibition explores a wide range of artistic techniques and influences, from bold realism to expressive abstraction. It melds classical training with self-taught innovation, and storytelling with visual experimentation.

Opening Reception

The exhibition will open with a reception and artist panel discussion on Thursday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. This event offers attendees an opportunity to engage directly with the artists and gain insight into their creative processes.

Signature Events

Throughout the exhibition, each featured artist will host a signature event designed to deepen audience engagement:

Art & Appetizers by Mark Cameron : A culinary-inspired brunch experience on Sunday, June 7

: A culinary-inspired brunch experience on Sunday, June 7 Paint, Sip & Song with AJ Brown : An interactive creative session on Sunday, July 12

: An interactive creative session on Sunday, July 12 A Fusion of Planes by Paul Campbell: A theatrical presentation on Thursday, Aug. 6

The exhibition will conclude with a closing reception on Aug. 29, featuring food, live performances and a celebration of Caribbean artistry.

A Fusion of Art, Culture and Lived Experience

The works of Paul Campbell, AJ Brown and Mark Cameron will be on display at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum June – August 2026.

Paul Campbell

Paul Campbell, one of Jamaica’s most recognized screen actors, brings a cinematic sensibility to his visual art. Known for leading roles in films such as Dancehall Queen, Third World Cop and Shottas, Campbell translates his experience in film and theater into paintings marked by dramatic lighting, movement and emotional depth. He is a cancer survivor whose life story includes overcoming homelessness. Consequently, his work often explores themes of transformation and resilience.

AJ Brown

AJ Brown, an internationally acclaimed vocalist and current lead singer of the Grammy-nominated reggae band Third World, approaches art through the lens of music. After gaining prominence during a long-running residency at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Brown has performed alongside legends including Celine Dion and Dionne Warwick. His visual work reflects that musicality, featuring fluid forms, vibrant color palettes and rhythmic compositions that evoke sound and motion. These works remain grounded in Caribbean culture.

Mark Cameron

Mark Cameron, a multidisciplinary creative and entrepreneur, brings a design-driven approach to the exhibition. Educated at the School of Visual Arts in New York, Cameron’s career spans graphic design, culinary arts and business. His work is often characterized by bold color, intricate detail and strong composition. This work draws from both his artistic training and his experience as a chef and cultural storyteller. Frequently, he celebrates Caribbean icons and history through layered, textured pieces.

Amplifying Caribbean Voices

“Three the Art Way” reflects Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s ongoing mission to amplify Caribbean voices and showcase the diversity of talent across the diaspora. The public is invited to explore the work of these three artists, spanning multiple disciplines.