ART BEAT MIAMI To Honor The Legendary 1974 Haiti National Team

MIAMI – In celebration of Haitian Heritage Month and the global excitement surrounding Haiti’s presence in the world’s biggest fútbol festivities, ART BEAT MIAMI and the Little Haiti Optimist Club will proudly unveil the highly anticipated 2026 ART BEAT MIAMI Haitian Heritage Month Kick-off to Goal! on Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami.

Honoring 1974 Haitian National Team

This vibrant cultural celebration will honor the legendary 1974 Haiti National Team. Their historic World Cup appearance inspired generations of Haitians worldwide. It will also spotlight Haiti’s lasting impact on the global stage. Sport, culture, and the arts will shine during an unforgettable summer in Miami.

A special highlight of the celebration will include the presence and recognition of a few members of 1974 Haiti National Team. These guests will be honored, and there will be a few more surprises.

Hosted by beloved media personality Carel Pedre of Chokarella, attendees will enjoy an afternoon filled with Haitian culture, music, art, and community pride.

Live Entertainment

The event will feature live entertainment by the acclaimed Ambiance Creole Jazz Band. In addition, there will be dynamic performances by Sheila B, the electrifying NSL Dance Ensemble, and music by DJ Mack.

The celebration will also include interactive cultural activities, live painting, and artistic showcases. It will feature the exclusive unveiling of the commemorative poster and magazine.

Enjoy Haitian and soulful light bites and beverages. Chefs of the Caribbean and Caleb Café & Grill will provide the catering.

You may also receive complimentary commemorative posters and magazines while supplies last.

“This event is more than a celebration, it is a tribute to Haitian excellence, resilience, and global influence through sports, arts, and culture,” said Marie Louissaint, Producer of ART BEAT MIAMI. “As Miami becomes an international hub for fútbol this summer, we are proud to honor Haiti’s legacy and inspire future generations through this unique cultural experience.”

The ART BEAT MIAMI Haitian Heritage Month Kick-off to Goal! serves as a collectible tribute to Haitian heritage and Haiti’s enduring connection to “The Beautiful Game,” blending contemporary art, storytelling, and sports history into one unforgettable celebration.

The event is FREE and open to the public and welcomes families, art lovers, soccer fans, and community supporters from across South Florida and beyond.

EVENT DETAILS