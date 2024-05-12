Entertainment

Art Beat Miami and Little Haiti Optimist Club Launches “Dear Haiti” Campaign

Haitian Heritage Month

MIAMI – Against the backdrop of Haiti’s enduring challenges, often overlooked by the world, the Little Haiti Optimist Club, in collaboration with Art Beat Miami, has ignited a movement of heartfelt expression: the “Dear Haiti” campaign.

Art Beat Miami and Little Haiti Optimist Club Launches “Dear Haiti” CampaignThis initiative is a beacon of awareness, illuminating Haiti’s vibrant culture, rich history, and the resilience of its people. The committee extends a heartfelt invitation to all supporters, members of the Diaspora, and allies to join in crafting personal up to one minute video messages beginning with “Dear Haiti”, a tender ode to a nation that inspires and endures. This campaign will launch for Haitian Heritage Month and continue in perpetuity.

“Your voice is a powerful force for solidarity and change, offering hope and support to a nation in need. We eagerly anticipate your messages, each a testament to the enduring bond between Haiti and its global community”, says Marie Louissaint, President of Little Haiti Optimist Club and Producer of Art Beat Miami. Every message shared will resonate far and wide, spreading love and awareness through the digital realm with hashtags #dearhaiti #lovelettertohaiti #haitistrong. Join us in this collective outpouring of love and solidarity.

Art Beat Miami Haitian Heritage Month Exhibition

Some of the “Dear Haiti” messages will be viewed as part of the Art Beat Miami Haitian Heritage Month Exhibition. From May 1-May 31, 2024, at the Caribbean Marketplace, guests will enjoy the art exhibit featuring artists: Akomicsart, Dorvilier Olivier, Garry Laurent, Guy Michel, Jitterflix, Lumpkin, Nate Dee, OliGa, OurSols, Zeek Mathias curated by Marie Louissaint, MUCE and Lobey Art & Travel paying homage to Haiti on canvas.

As a tangible symbol of connection, each guest will receive a “Dear Haiti” postcard. This postcard is a canvas for their personal love letter to Haiti. It will be placed within the heart of the art sculpture dedicated to Haiti’s enduring spirit. Each attendee will also receive a commemorative poster, a tribute to Haitian Heritage Month, entitled “Dear Haiti.”

Haitian Flag Day Celebration

In celebration of Haitian Flag Day, on May 18th at 12 noon, we invite culinary enthusiasts to experience the best of Haiti and the islands, for the CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch in the iconic Caribbean Marketplace located at 5925 NE 2nd Avenue.

CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch is a signature event during Haitian Heritage Month. It is a culinary explosion of Caribbean inspired dishes prepared by multiple celebrity chefs. Plus, restaurants featuring delicious dishes, island desserts, specialty beverages and spirits.

Featured CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN

Attendees at the CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch will feast on scrumptious dishes prepared by:  Chef Moura (Haiti), Chef the Rose (Haiti), Top Chef Ron Duprat (Haiti), Chef Michel France (Haiti), Chef Dominique (Haiti), Chef Sheron (Jamaica), Chef Keith Reed (Bahamas), Chef Abdul (Jamaica), Chef Cat (Trinidad/Jamaica), Chef Danny Penalo (Dominican Republic), Chef Ty (Bahamas) and Chef Donavan (USA).

The brunch is paired with the Art Beat Miami Exhibition as the backdrop. Plus, musical performances by 5 Lan and awards to honoree Guerdy Abraira, Bravo TV personality, entrepreneur and cancer survivor.

CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch is free to the community with RSVP. For more information, sponsorship or corporate tables, contact [email protected].

To participate or learn more about the “Dear Haiti” campaign, contact: [email protected] or visit artbeatmiami.com.

View the “Dear Haiti” Campaign

Event Sponsors

All events are sponsored by: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King, Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Little Haiti Optimist Club, Chefs of the Caribbean, City of Miami Parks and Welcome to Little Haiti.

 

