Art Beat Miami Closed with Another Powerful Showing at Art Basel

Another Powerful Showing at Art Basel Honoring Chef Jose Andres

MIAMI – Little Haiti was all abuzz as the best in Caribbean art were featured at Art Beat Miami, a Miami Art Week satellite art fair that takes place during Art Basel.

The event’s presenters, the Little Haiti Optimist Club and the Northeast Second Avenue Partnership (NE2P), produced an event for the community and visiting art enthusiasts that received incredible reviews for its cultural relevance and inclusion of diverse artists.

Curated art pieces representing the works of artists from Haiti, the Caribbean and South Florida drew visitors and locals to the Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Center beginning on Wednesday, December 6th to Sunday, December 10th.

Art Beat Miami opened with a preview night on Wednesday evening with musical covers and originals by Mikaben whose rendition of Bob Marley harkened back to days when the reggae icon graced stages worldwide.

The Caribbean Marketplace was transformed with artwork from around the world by renowned, up and coming artists as well as celebrity artists who shared their love and passion for art.

For a list of artist visit here.

Friday highlights included a Spice It Up! Miami Art Basel edition, where attendees were treated to a flavor filled night of music, food and dancing surrounded again by the best art representing the heart-beat of Little Haiti.

Spice it Up! Miami is unique in that it is the only foodie night in the county where diners enjoy an evening discovering how to make some of their coveted dishes as celebrity chefs and restaurateurs show guests how to create appetizing bites and mix tropical drinks while learning the art of salsa, reggae, Kompa and more.

Spice it Up! Miami, Art Basel Edition, hosted by Kalyn James, featured Chef Malcolm Prude of Southern Spice, Chef Alejandro of Ales Paella, vegan Chef Drigo the Culinary Alchemist, Chef Jenny Risonne of Pastry is Art and Brand Ambassador/Mixologist Michael Ring of Coopers’ Craft.

Stay tuned for the next edition and make it a date night or a fun evening for friends and family.

Art Beat Miami honors Chef Jose Andres

Saturday featured a special edition of the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch, where homage was paid to Think Food Group Chef/Owner and world-renowned Chef, Jose Andres for his philanthropic work in Haiti and Puerto Rico.

He was presented with an award commissioned by the Little Haiti Optimist Club from renowned national artist CJ Latimore as well as a proclamation and special recognitions from the City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime.

Chef Andres was overwhelmed by the honor and intrigued by the works of art. Andres loves Haiti and believes food can solve most of the world’s problems.

In 2015, he opened Pwason Beni Fish Restaurant in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti. The restaurant is located on the grounds of one of the Partners in Health Orphanages.

The goal of the program is to help rebuild the nation’s infrastructure through education and jobs.

Entertainers, Belo, Darline Desca, and Ada brought life to the brunch with their rhythmic drums and melodies. The crowd swayed to the beat and danced the afternoon away all while savoring scrumptious offerings from celebrity chefs, Chef Creole, Chef Jouvens Jean, Chef Dominique, Chef Irie, Chef Danny, Chef Rose and Chef Jenny Risonne. It was a perfect ending to four perfect days of Art Beat Miami. Art was sold and attendees were dazzled and entertained.

Sponsors of Art Beat Miami:

Little Haiti Optimist Club, Northeast Second Avenue Partnership (NE2P), Art of Black Miami and Miami Heritage Month organized by the Greater Miami Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Eastside Ridge, MJ Diversity Consultant Group, Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, Chefs of the Caribbean, Haiti’s Minister of Culture and Communication, the City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon, and Little Haiti Cultural Complex.