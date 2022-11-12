Art Basel Themed Event Features Legends Only Live Reggae Night

by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – Remember those reggae nights Jimmy Cliff sang about in 1983? Well, they are coming to South Florida from December 1-3 Art Basel Miami Beach festival.

The annual event, one of the largest in the art world, attracts that industry’s elite players. This year, they get a chance to unwind by listening to reggae over four days.

Reggae Night, organized by Clockwork Music and Addictive Affairs, culminates on December 4 with Legends Only Live featuring Inner Cirlce, Ky-Mani Marley and Kash’Out, an emerging band from Orlando and more. The event emcees include Mystic Marley and Shacia Marley (daughters of Stephen Marley).

The shows takes place at Skatebird Miami (533 NE 83rd St, El Portal), a new venue with a capacity of 2,000.

Abebe Lewis, marketing officer at Circle House, noted that with over 50 years in the music business, Inner Circle knows the importance of being current. “It means a lot to our Inner Circle brand to be performing at current events in South Florida and all over the world. Coming together with other performers with different audiences is a great opportunity to see our fans, make new fans and do what we love to do and grow our brand,” he said.

Dan Green is head of Clockwork Music, which organized Art Basel’s hip hop showcase in 2021. He is excited about the diverse lineup of reggae acts which he expects to attract large turnouts.

“It’s a good mix of Spanish reggae, roots-reggae, skate kinda reggae with a group called Kash’d Out that’s pretty big out there. I did a hip hop event last year and it was pretty big and we did like last minute, so we’re looking for great things this year,” said Green.

Art Basel is also held in Basel, Switzerland, Hong Kong and (for the first time this year), Paris. It showcases the art of the masters as well as emerging painters from leading galleries around the world.