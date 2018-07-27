Around Town with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the U.S. Audrey Marks

Jamaican Embassy Night at the University Club

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks presents promotional brochures of one of Jamaica’s prominent resorts, the Half-Moon Hotel to Kim Farington and President of the University Club Tom Taruso at the Jamaican Embassy Night at the University Club in Washington, D,C. on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Promoting “Destination Jamaica”

Promoting “Destination Jamaica” Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks joins Development Officer of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Victoria Harper and Kenton Senior to members of the University Club Sandy Taylor, Tanya Reams, Margret Ferry and Rita Jupe at the JTB booth during the Jamaican Embassy Night at the University Club in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Book Signing: “The Grooming of Chancellor”

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Chairman of the Caribbean Community( CARICOM) Caucus of Ambassadors Ambassador Audrey Marks with Chancellor Emeritus of the University of the West Indies, Sir George Alleyne. autographs a copy of his book, “The Grooming of Chancellor” for the Ambassador at the book launching ceremony at the Embassy of Barbados on Monday, July 23, 2018 in Washington, D.C.