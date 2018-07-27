By July 27, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Around Town with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the U.S. Audrey Marks

Jamaican Embassy Night at the University Club

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States  Audrey Marks presents promotional brochures of one of Jamaica’s prominent resorts, the Half-Moon Hotel to Kim Farington and President of the University Club Tom Taruso at the Jamaican Embassy Night at the University Club in Washington, D,C. on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

(L_R) Associate Director of Sales at the Half-Moon Hotel, Arline Dyer; Chairman of the Half-Moon Hotel, Mr. Guy Steuart III, Kim Farington, Tom Taruso, Ambassador Audrey Marks and Ms. Sandy Taylor
(Photo by Derrick Scott)

Promoting “Destination Jamaica”

Promoting “Destination Jamaica” Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks joins  Development Officer of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Victoria Harper and Kenton Senior to members of the University Club Sandy Taylor, Tanya Reams, Margret Ferry and Rita Jupe at the JTB booth during the Jamaican Embassy Night at the University Club in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Ambassador Audrey Marks Promoting “Destination Jamaica”

L-R: Audrey Marks, Sandy Taylor, Tanya Reams, Victoria Harper, Margret Ferry and Rita Jupe, and Kenton Senior
(Photo by Derrick Scott)

Book Signing: “The Grooming of Chancellor” 

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Chairman of the Caribbean Community( CARICOM) Caucus of  Ambassadors Ambassador Audrey Marks with Chancellor Emeritus of the University of the West Indies, Sir George Alleyne.  autographs a copy of his book, “The Grooming of Chancellor” for the Ambassador at the book launching ceremony at the Embassy of Barbados on Monday, July 23, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Around Town with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the U.S. Audrey Marks

Ambassador Audrey Marks looks attentively as Chancellor Emeritus of the University of the West Indies, Sir George Alleyne autographs a copy of his book, “The Grooming of Chancellor” for the Ambassador at the book launching ceremony at the Embassy of Barbados on Monday, July 23, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
(Photo by Derrick Scott)

Please like & share:
Posted in: National News
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: