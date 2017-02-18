By February 18, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Around Town: Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Trudy Deans

Cuban-American Grammy awardee, singer, songwriter and artist, Gloria Estefan and Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Ms. Trudy Deans pose for the camera at the performance of Emily Estefan (daughter of Emilio and Gloria Estefan) at the Cutting Room in New York.

Gloria Estefan and Jamaica's Consul General, Trudy Deans

Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Trudy Deans shares a light moment with the New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James P. O’Neil, when she paid him a courtesy call at his Manhattan office on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Jamaica's Consul General Trudy Deans and New York's Police Commissioner James P. O'Neil

