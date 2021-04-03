Appreciation Reception for Jamaican Elected Officials in South Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – On Saturday, March 27th Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair hosted an Appreciation Reception for Jamaican American Elected /Civic officials in the tri-county South Florida area.

Consul General Mair commended the team of 20 elected officials and persons in the legal fraternity. Mair commended them for their outstanding contribution to community and national development in the United States. “All of Jamaica is proud of your outstanding achievements” he added.

Diplomatic Corp

The Consul General welcomed his partners in the Diplomatic Corp, as he proudly and passionately emphasized that he was using the opportunity to expand the relationship of Caribbean unity with our regional neighbors.

In attendance was Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, Hazelle Rogers, CD, the matriarch of Caribbean politics in South Florida. Mayor Rogers recently celebrated 25 years in public service. Plus, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness and members of the Caribbean Consular Corp.