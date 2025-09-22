Apply Now for Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) Scholarship

Local News

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) is announcing that the application process for the 2025 Annual Scholarship is now open. It is valued at up to $5,000. This scholarship is available for first- or second-generation Jamaican American women graduating from a Florida high school, intending to pursue further education at a college or university. The deadline for applications is December 31, 2025.

Emerging Leaders

The JWOF four-year scholarship aims to inspire and empower strong women. It helps cover college costs like tuition, books, and other materials. JWOF’s goal is to invest in the next generation of leaders by easing the financial burden of higher education.

Michelle Williamson Leads Jamaican Women of Florida
Michelle Williamson – President, Jamaica Women of Florida

“We are committed to empowering young Jamaican American women in Florida to pursue their educational dreams,” said Michelle Williamson, President of JWOF.

“This scholarship reflects our dedication to creating opportunities for emerging leaders and encouraging excellence in academic achievement.”

Eligible students are encouraged to submit their applications via the JWOF website.

For additional information, including eligibility requirements and application instructions, please contact JWOF Scholarship Committee at [email protected].

 

