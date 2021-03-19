Applications Being Accepted for Entrepreneurship Program in Broward

Entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas can apply through March 26

[BROWARD COUNTY] – The Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) is now accepting applications online for its 2021 session of FastTrac® NewVenture™. The free program designed to guide aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs on the path to success. Interested applicants may apply now through Friday, March 26. Applicants will have the chance to be selected for the Spring 2021 cohort. This year’s program will be presented fully online for the first time.

As a Kauffman FastTrac® affiliate, OESBD hosts the NewVenture™ program to help entrepreneurs refine their business concept by providing various tools. Including technical assistance, and access to the appropriate resources for a successful launch. At the completion of the course, participant business plans will be evaluated. Best of all, the top three become eligible to compete for seed money grants.

“The sixth cohort of our NewVenture™ course further supports Broward County’s commitment to growing our economy. In addition to fostering a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurs,” said OESBD Director, Sandy-Michael McDonald. “We are proud to continuously present relevant programming that encourages a nurturing environment for businesses to grow and thrive.”

New Venture™ Sessions

New Venture™ sessions, for accepted applicants only will be held virtually from April 7, 2021 through July 28, 2021 between 6-8PM on the following Wednesdays: April 7, 14, 21, 28; May 12, 19, 26; June 9, 16, 23, 30; and July 28 (graduation and pitch day).

NewVenture™ is free and open to Broward County residents. Space in the FastTrac® NewVenture™ is limited to 15 participants. For more information on the Kauffman FastTrac® program, contact OESBD at 954-357-6400 or visit Broward.org/EconDev