Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival 2024 to Feature Beenie Man’s Unique Performance as Moses Davis

Kingston, Jamaica: – The legendary King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man is gearing up to deliver an ethereal performance as Moses Davis at the 2024 staging of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival on July 18 in Montego Bay.

In an extraordinary move, the Grammy Award-winning recording artiste will be accompanied by an orchestra, promising a truly unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

The announcement of Beenie Man’s exclusive performance was made on Wednesday, March 27, during the launch of the 2024 Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival, which was attended by industry stakeholders and specially invited guests.

Highlighting Beenie Man’s enduring talent, Stefano Furini, Marketing Director at J. Wray & Nephew Limited, expressed, “Beenie Man is such a classic reggae-dancehall talent. His track, ‘Who Am I’, recorded in the late 90s, is a timeless track and one of his most popularly sampled productions across a wide range of genres.” “The entertainment at the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival has always been exceptional and this year promises to be one for the books. Patrons of our Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival will certainly be seeing another side of who he is as Moses Davis and what makes him ‘king’ in the reggae-dancehall sphere. It will be a performance that people, who don’t get to attend, will regret missing once they hear about it,” Furini added.

Grammy Nomination

Born Moses Anthony Davis, the iconic artiste, renowned for hits like ‘Who Am I’, ‘Girls Dem Sugar’ and ‘Rum & Redbull’, began his career at the age of five. It segued into him collaborating with sound system operators after receiving a breakthrough win in the esteemed Tastee Talent Contest in 1981.

His ascent in the music scene was propelled by his unique toasting abilities, which was recognised by several established producers. This would lead to debut album ‘The Invincible Beenie Man: The Ten-Year-Old DJ Wonder’, produced by Bunny Lee in 1983. However, it was ‘The Many Moods of Moses’ Davis’s eighth studio album, released on December 9, 1997, which marked a milestone in his career, earning him his inaugural Grammy Award nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999.

Performing as Moses Davis

Beenie Man shared his thoughts on performing as Moses Davis, expressing, “For me to perform as Moses Davis, it is obviously a pleasure. It gives the fans a side of me they haven’t seen in a long time, or rarely get to see where I will get to sing certain songs that I wouldn’t and can’t perform in a regular stage show setting. The idea of a whole acoustic band setting, that’s Moses Davis, I love to deejay but I also love to sing and singing consciousness is a big deal for me.”

Milestone Year

Contemplating his upcoming performance at the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival, Beenie Man added, “And for me to be headlining the festival this milestone year, is phenomenal. I attended one year and participated in the dominoes tournament, and now, we’re taking all those vibes back to the festival and more. The energy is good because we’re maintaining the Jamaican culture. It’s a great feeling to be a headliner for the show.”

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival

In collaboration with Reggae Sumfest, the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, as part of the week-long festivities.

The festival will feature a day-to-evening extravaganza, including rum education seminars, delectable cuisine, and electrifying live performances, culminating in the special performance by Moses Davis.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will conclude with the Blitz concert, featuring Walshy Fire from Major Lazer, Brush1, and Franco, offering patrons double the entertainment value with one ticket and one price for both events.