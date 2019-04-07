Trade Event to Discuss U.S. Trade Policy Impact on Apparel and Textile Market

Amidst Changing Global Trade Landscape, Leading Apparel Event to Unveil Top Speaker Line-Up to Boost International Trade Success for Fashion Industry Players in Florida, Southern U.S. and Latin America

MIAMI – Latest updates on U.S. trade policy, customs and imports, investment opportunities for apparel brands and retailers, industry trends and forecasts, and the future of fashion, technology and sustainability, are among the key topics to be presented at the upcoming Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami (ATSM) show.

The show gets underway May 28-30 at the Mana Wynwood Conference Center, coinciding with Miami Fashion Week to bring to the Magic City more than 10,000 fashion industry representatives for a first-hand discovery of new developments and insights in the apparel and textile market — from concept to consumer.

“With the U.S. in the midst of a shifting trade environment, ATSM has put together the most comprehensive sourcing seminars, expert panels and Q&A segments to arm representatives across all segments of the industry — brands, retailers, e-commerce sellers, designers, importers and buying offices — with the knowledge, tools and practical solutions they need to address current industry issues and navigate through the rapidly-transforming sourcing ecosystem,” said Jason Prescott, CEO of JP Communications, producer of the show and publisher of North America’s leading of B2B trade platforms TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com.

Highlights of the ATSM educational sessions — which take place on the show floor alongside 300 exhibits of the latest in apparel and textile products and services from more than 15 countries — include:

U.S. Trade Policy Update

U.S. trade policy is changing quickly and Julie Hughes, President of the DC-based United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) — which works to facilitate global trade for U.S.-based brands, retailers, importers and wholesalers doing business internationally — will provide an update on the latest developments in global trade, tariff and non-tariff barriers, and new sourcing opportunities.

Imports, Exports and Customs: All You Need to Know for 2019 and Beyond

Navigating through the complex supply chain and other complicated issues associated with trade present a challenge for businesses, small and large. Learn from international trade and legal expert Laura Siegel Rabinowitz, Special Counsel of national law firm Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, about all you need to know to ensure compliance with current trade laws and policies surrounding imports, exports and customs, and reduce duty exposure.

New Investment Opportunities

Tap into an unprecedented number of investment opportunities available to Florida apparel brands, retailers and businesses — from local to international sources.

Speakers include Manuel A. Mencia, Sr. Vice President – International Trade and Development of Enterprise Florida, as well as representatives from The Investment Association of China (IAC), who will provide details as part of the first Asia-US-Latin America Investment Summit on the group’s vision to invest in local opportunities in Miami and Fort Lauderdale in the areas of logistics, ports, commercial/residential real estate, infrastructure and technology.

IAC, the authority of the Chinese investment industry, regulated by the National Development and Reform Commission of the Peoples’ Republic of China, has injected billions of dollars into different economies worldwide across numerous industries since the inception of China’s One Belt, One Road global trade initiative.

What’s Next in Fashion Color Trends

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, will unveil global color authority Pantone Color Institute’s fashion color trend forecast for Autumn/Winter 2020-2021.

Be among the first to see how next year’s colors and beyond will be reflective of color as an oasis and how they will be incorporated into fashion.

Stream for Designers on Growing a Successful Business

Launching and growing a successful business today is a challenge for both expert and novice designers alike, especially with limited budgets.

What’s the best way to launch or scale a brand — online, direct to consumer, crowd sourcing sites or wholesale?

Mercedes R. Gonzalez, Founder and Director of Manhattan-based Global Purchasing Companies, specialists in fashion strategy and brand development, will reveal valuable tips on everything designers needs to know about breaking through the clutter and launching a successful collection.

Design industry expert Anna Livermore, Founder of Chicago-based V. Mora, who has helped launch hundreds of designers’ careers over the last decade, will share top mistakes designers make and how to avoid them.

Latest Developments in Manufacturing Technology

With technology evolving at a rapid pace, discover the many advances in technology use and how it can speed up product development and the manufacturing process, including pattern design, creating technical packs, 3D scanning, grading, marking and cutting.

Learn from experts such as Ram Sareen Head Coach and Founder of California-based fashion tech firm Tukatech on how technology can help your company save time and money in meeting manufacturing demands, and Shahrooz Kohan, CEO of California-based fashion ERP software provider AIMS360 on the benefits of integrating apparel value chain technologies into your business.

Sustainable Fashion: How to Adapt Your Business to Conform

In the wake of the United Nations’ launch of the “UN Alliance on Sustainable Fashion,” a panel of top industry experts will discuss the implications for apparel businesses, and provide guidance on how companies can launch, convert and grow their sustainable operations.

Responsible Sourcing and Your Bottom Line

Avedis Seferian, President and CEO of Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), will examine why responsible sourcing is more important than ever in today’s world of instant communication, what companies need to do in order to ensure business continuity and stay competitive, and how responsible sourcing impacts the bottom line.

Presented free of charge, the interactive educational sessions are expected to draw more than 4,000 local, national and international visitors who will attend ATSM to learn, source new innovations, and make connections with sourcing partners globally.

In addition to the show’s exhibits and conference sessions, ATSM will deliver a world-class fashion show, representing local and international designers, up-and-coming student talent and global fashions presented by show exhibitors.

