Apotex’s Commitment to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies-Broward

LAUDERHILL – Apotex Inc. (“Apotex”), the largest Canadian-based generic drug manufacturing company, has announced a significant grant through its Apotex Global Health Access Fund to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County (HMHB/Broward). The $242,000 annual funding—totaling over $726,000 over three years—will support The Mahogany Project, a critical health educational resource to support high-risk pregnant women in underserved communities throughout Broward County.

On Thursday, February 13th, a check presentation event took place in Lauderhill, highlighting Apotex’s dedication to improving maternal health and tackling health inequalities.

“I am super excited about the impact this funding will have on local communities. We are happy to give to local agencies where we can see positive outcomes through our donations and volunteerism. This underscores our commitment to addressing health inequities,” said Christine Baeder, President of Apotex USA. “By investing in organizations that prioritize maternal health, we are making a tangible impact where it is needed most.”

ThroughThe Mahogany Project mothers learn how to monitor and improve their health. They also learn how to care for and maintain the health of their baby through parenting education. The program aims to improve access to care and better birth outcomes. It also focuses on social factors that affect health in underserved communities.

“Thanks to APOTEX’s generosity, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies is able to reach more families in Broward County to ensure a decrease in maternal and infant mortality,” said Dawn Liberta, Executive Director of HMHB/Broward. “With this support, we can continue our mission of ensuring that every mother and baby has access to the healthcare resources they need for a healthy start. It will go a long way to sustain the zero infant mortality rate that we have enjoyed these past four years. ”

The Apotex Global Health Access Fund was launched to tackle disparities in healthcare access and health literacy. In its first year, the fund is giving $1 million each year to maternal health programs. These programs are in Canada, the United States, India, and Mexico. HMHB/Broward is the first U.S. group to receive this fund. The Rexdale Community Health Centre in Toronto was the first to get a grant.

For more information about The Mahoghany Project, please visit https://hmhbbroward.org/mahogany.