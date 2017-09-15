Antigua open for business, ready to welcome visitors

Excursions, Tour Operators, Restaurants and Hotels in Antigua welcome visitors

St. John’s, Antigua – Antigua is back to offering world-class excursions and adventures across Antigua. Popular activities in Antigua, from Stingray City to zip-lining adventures to safari land tours to cruises, sea circumnavigation and snorkeling tours are available once again.

Tour operators have re-opened after Hurricane Irma and are providing visitors with unforgettable experiences.

Restaurants and bars have re-opened including popular beach establishments such as Beach Limers, Coconut Grove, Sheer Rocks, Turners, Darkwood Beach Bar and Restaurant, Trappas, Le Bistro, and the over 150 dining options to choose from in Antigua.

Close to 2000 of the country’s hotel room stock will be available by the end of October for the start of the peak winter season following traditional summer upgrades and renovations throughout resorts. Some of these resorts include Cocobay, Jumby Bay, Curtain Bluff, Carlisle Bay, Hawksbill by Rex Resorts, Heritage Quay Hotel, St. James’s Club, The Inn at English Harbor, and Nonsuch Bay.

The first properties opening post-upgrades are Pineapple Beach Club and Blue Waters Resort and Spa opening on September 14th and September 21st respectively. Hotels and resorts that are open year-round are happily welcoming and hosting visitors to Antigua.

Antigua’s new, state-of-the-art, VC Bird International Airport and cruise ship berths are welcoming passengers from across the US, Canada, UK and Europe, and Caribbean.

Visitors can be inspired to find their personal paradise, and learn more about what to do during their stay here.