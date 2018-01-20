Anti-trafficking bill for Florida gets boost from Rep. Barrington Russell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Female Development World Organization (FDWO), worked with Florida House Representative Barrington Russell (D-Lauderhill) to craft and garner support for a deeply needed anti-trafficking bill for Florida.

This Anti-trafficking bill seeks to create programs that educate the public on the problem of human trafficking in addition to how to spot a trafficked person, and how to report and help persons they believe are enslaved, being trafficked, or otherwise being held against their will.

The bill making its way towards a vote; is prime-co-sponsored by Robert Asencio (D-Miami) and co-sponsored by John Cortes (D-Kissimmee). The companion bill SB 596 is sponsored by State Senator Perry Thurston (D-Fort Lauderdale)

On Monday, January 22, 2018 the FDWO will be accompanied by members of The Metropolitan Dade County Section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc. (NCNW), Give Me Dignity Inc., Dr. Sue Charitable Foundation Inc., the Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill, and other concerned citizens and business owners based in Florida to Tallahassee to speak at a Press Conference and to lobby and gain support for the Anti-trafficking bill from Florida’s legislators.

Anti-trafficking bill Call-to-Action

The Female Development World Organization is encouraging every member of our Florida community to contact the chairs of the Criminal Justice Subcommittees in the Florida House and Senate and implore them to schedule this desperately necessary Anti-trafficking bill for a hearing. Community members are also asked to contact their state legislators- this additional support may help ensure this bill’s success.

HB159-House Criminal Justice Subcommittee

Representative Ross Spano, Chair (850) 717-5059;

SB596-Senate Criminal Justice Subcommittee

Senator Randolph Bracy, Chair (850) 487-5011