Lauderhill – Since 2009, soccer enthusiasts in the southeast USA and the Caribbean throng Lauderhill’s Sports Complex for the annual Jamaica High School Alumni Soccer Tournament (JHSASN).

The two-day event is known amongst “ballers” and sports enthusiasts as the areas premiere Caribbean sporting competition.

“This event has become such a cultural convening; and is another great reflection of our County’s diversity. The City of Lauderhill is proud to partner with and support this initiative,” said Howard Berger, Lauderhill Commissioner.”

Each year, over 16 alumni teams vie for the coveted National Weekly Cup and $2,000 cash prizes that is used to support programs at their alma maters.

“Many of the teams comprise former DaCosta and Manning Cup players and it is always fun to see them reliving their glory days,” says Lavern Deer, Tournament Organizer. “But most impressively, year after year, teams donate their winnings to their alma maters and as result, we have been able to donate approximately $10,000USD/$1,000,000J to high school sports programs in Jamaica.”

Slated for Monday, September 4th, (Labor Day), the match-up will feature past Manning Cup players against past Dacosta Cup players in a bid to have their name etched in history on the prestigious JHSASN All Manning All Dacosta (AMAD) trophy.

This specialty game is a way to ramp up excitement and competition as past schoolboy stand outs get to demonstrate their continued prowess. The AMAD game is designated for players over thirty-five years old; giving guests a chance to see past champions showcase their talents.

Confirmed alumni teams includes, Kingston College, Meadowbrook High, Cornwall College, Manning’s High, Tivoli High, Calabar High, Ferncort High, Bridgeport High, St Mary’s College, Wolmers, Clarendon Colleges’ Herbert Morrison, STETHS, Glenmuir High, Dinthill High, Excelsior College and fans are encouraged to come support and wear your alumni school colors.

Admission to the tournament is free and the event is for the whole family; with an exciting children’s area and a Caribbean-American Market of local vendors.

Jamaica High School Alumni Soccer Tournament Event Schedule