Annette Rullman Appointed Senior Sales Manager at Westin Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa announces the appointment of Annette Rullman as Senior Sales Manager. In her role, Rullman will play a crucial part in ensuring memorable meeting and incentive trips for clients throughout the Northeast (U.S.) market.

Rullman brings 19 years of Marriott sales experience to The Westin Grand Cayman where she worked across all brands within the portfolio. Over the past nine years, Rullman focused primarily on market and account management for Marriott premium and luxury hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America markets. She has a proven track record of building strong relationships, driving impactful results and developing creative solutions to manage complex accounts. With a deep passion for uncovering the full potential of each account, she excels at identifying the key elements necessary to close business and achieve success. Rullman’s plethora of experience coupled with her personal skillset made her the perfect candidate for the Senior Sales Manager role at The Westin Grand Cayman.

“Representing the stunning Westin Grand Cayman, known for its impeccable customer satisfaction, strong leadership and in a truly amazing destination, is a privilege. My goal is to share my expertise to help elevate the guest experience as well as drive further success at one of the most notable resorts Grand Cayman has to offer,” said Rullman.

Jay Marsella, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Westin Grand Cayman, is excited to welcome Rullman to his team and shared, “Annette’s key instincts and overall dedication to the Marriott brand throughout her career will bring a fresh perspective to the property.” Marsella also added, “I’m confident we will see immediate results as she dips her toes into one of the most sought-out destinations in the Caribbean.”