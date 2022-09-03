Angus “Drummie Zeb” Gaye of Reggae Band Aswad, Dead at 62

by Howard Campbell

LONDON – Angus “Drummie Zeb” Gaye, drummer/vocalist and original member of British reggae band Aswad, died in London on September 2 at age 62. No cause of death has been given.

The band released a statement confirming the musician’s death.

“It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye. Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally,” the statement read in part.

Born in London to parents from Grenada, Drummie Zeb formed Aswad with guitarist/singer Brinsley Forde in 1975. One year later, they were joined by bassist Tony Robinson which completed their classic lineup.

Drummie Zeb played on the trio’s most creative work including their 1983 Live And Direct album which captured Aswad at their peak, performing at the Notting Hill Carnival one year earlier.

He sang on their biggest sellers such as 1988’s Don’t Turn Around, Give A Little Love and On And On.

Singer/songwriter Hopeton Lindo worked with Drummie Zeb when he was in Jamaica in 1990 to record Aswad’s album, Too Wicked. He remembers him as “A great singer and musician.”

Lindo wrote two songs on Too Wicked — Confidential and Old Fire Stick. That album heard Aswad collaborating with Shabba Ranks on Fire and covering The Eagles’ ballad, Best of my Love.

“What impressed me mostly was their humility and amazing talent. We had a great studio session with ‘nuff’ vibes and mutual respect, it felt as if we knew each other a long time ago.

Aswad is one of my favorite reggae groups and the loss of Drummie is very sad,” said Lindo.

Angus “Drummie Zeb” Gaye is survived by six children and one grandchild.