Anguilla Tourist Board Appoints Chantelle Richardson as Deputy Director Of Tourism

[The Valley, Anguilla] – The Board of Directors of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has appointed Mrs. Chantelle Richardson to the position of Deputy Director of Tourism, effective June 20, 2022. In her new capacity, Mrs. Richardson will be predominantly responsible for leading and managing the Anguilla Tourist Board’s internal and external relationships and communications. This also includes procurement, human resources, public relations, government relations, ATB policy, and corporate restructuring.

“We are delighted to confirm Chantelle Richardson as Deputy Director, a position in which she has acted capably and competently over the past two months,” declared ATB Chairman Mr. Kenroy Herbert. “She has proven to be a significant asset to the ATB over the years, and we are happy to recognize her contribution with this well-deserved promotion.”

Tourism Industry Veteran

Mrs. Richardson is an industry veteran. She has over 15 years’ experience in Tourism, Sales and Marketing in both the public and private sectors. Additionally, she has served the Anguilla Tourist Board in a variety of capacities over the course of her tourism career. Immediately prior to assuming the position of Deputy Director of Tourism, Mrs. Richardson served as Coordinator, International Markets, responsible for managing the operations of all the organization’s international agencies. Her duties included overseeing the implementation of the ATB’s marketing plans and programs within the key source markets. In addition, coordinating trade and media familiarization visits on island. Plus, ensuring a timely flow of information to the overseas representatives on issues affecting the destination and the product.

Easy Transition

“Chantelle will have no learning curve as she transitions into this position, having worked in this capacity before,” said Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism. “I look forward to our continued partnership, as she has been an invaluable resource and a dependable member of staff, bringing a wealth of industry and organizational knowledge and expertise to all our initiatives.”

Mrs. Richardson first joined the ATB as an Administrative Assistant at the New York office in 2005. She has risen through the ranks to the position of Deputy Director in 2011. Her private sector experience includes positions as Events and Weddings Coordinator at the Malliouhana Hotel and Spa. In addition, the Head Concierge at the Viceroy Anguilla (now the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla).

“I appreciate the recognition and the vote of confidence from the Board and look forward to the challenges and responsibility that come with this position,” said Richardson. “I am committed to Anguilla and to the ATB, and I am proud of the work we have done to expand and enhance our tourism industry and our visitor experience. I am confident that with the support of my colleagues, we will continue to grow our industry and make a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Anguillians, as Tourism is our economic lifeline.”

Educational Background

Mrs. Richardson earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Travel and Tourism Management (Magna Cum Laude) at the Florida International University School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. She furthered her studies at the University of the West Indies, enrolling in the M.Sc. Management (Marketing) program on the St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad & Tobago. She also holds a Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism Destination Management from the George Washington University International Institute of Tourism Studies.