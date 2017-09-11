Anguilla spared by Hurricane Jose accelerates recovery from Irma

The Valley, Anguilla – Anguillians are breathing a sigh of relief as Hurricane Jose largely bypassed the island, which was under a Tropical Storm Watch on Saturday (Sept. 9th). Islanders are moving swiftly to rebuild, buoyed by an outpouring of support from friends and family, stakeholders, past and current visitors and trade partners.

The Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA) is now open from sunrise to sunset for charter and emergency flights. Anguilla Air Services (contact numbers: 264-235-7122 or 264-582-3226) is currently operating into St. Kitts and Antigua, taking persons to connect out of those hubs and also bringing persons into Anguilla.

The Road Bay Port at Sandy Ground has also reopened and can now receive cargo.

The Governor, and Chief Minister are continuing to assess the damage, identify priorities, and coordinate the response through the National Emergency Operations Center. Aid from the UK in the form of food, water, medical supplies and technical support has begun to arrive on the island.

Community volunteers are fully engaged in the massive clean-up campaign, with centers for the collection of debris from the storm established in key areas around the island.

Many properties are still conducting their assessments, but following is a brief update from select stakeholders on island. Additional property updates will be issued as they are made available.

Anguilla Resort Hotels

Carimar Beach Club

Management and staff are fine and Carimar is standing strong. The garden looks worst and a few doors and windows. The team has started the clean-up process and will advise of their reopening date, now that Jose has passed.

CeBlue Villas & Beach Resort

CeBlue’s staff is safe and the resort had no guests as it was already closed for the season. The villas and resort buildings held up strongly against the hurricane and they are all structurally sound. The resort has begun the clean up process as the damages sustained are repairable and they look forward to welcoming guests for the season.

Fountain Anguilla

The Fountain buildings and grounds are structurally intact. A few of the units suffered some damage from debris hitting the windows and they are currently assessing the clean-up and repair. They anticipate being open for the season.

CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa and The Reef by CuisinArt

This property was significantly affected, and their engineers are presently assessing the full extent of the damage. The ownership and management are steadfastly committed to restoring, rebuilding and reopening, as well as doing everything possible to help and support their employees through this most difficult time. They look forward to welcoming back all their guests as soon as possible, and greatly appreciate the extraordinary outpouring of encouragement and support during this difficult time. Additional information will be posted on their website and social media networks as soon as it is available.

Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort

Upon preliminary review there appears to be no major structural damage to the resort. The team is now assessing the extent of the clean up required in greater detail and once this is completed they will advise on their proposed reopening date.

Quintessence Boutique Resort

The property sustained a fair amount of damage, but nothing that can’t be repaired; however the proposed November 1 opening will be delayed.

Zemi Beach House

Zemi Beach had closed to guests in advance of the hurricane. The property held strong during the storm so they will be able to welcome guests back before long, although the timing is still uncertain, as they are still assessing the situation. The owners, management and staff of Zemi Beach House would like to thank everyone for their kind words and concerns during this heart-rending period for Anguilla and Zemi Beach House.

For any further inquiries, please contact Frank Pierce Director of Sales & Marketing at frank.pierce@zemibeach.com

Anguilla Villas

Neveah Villa

This property is built like a fortress, and suffered only cosmetic damage. A clean up of the grounds is underway.

Sunset Homes Properties

Spyglass Hill will be ready for reopening on November 1; Little Butterfly survived intact.

Bird of Paradise

Bird of Paradise was designed to withstand for 200mph winds. There was no structural damage to the buildings or to the roof, nor was there any damage to the contents of the villa. There was cosmetic damage only, two gates and a louvered wall will need attention, in addition to the landscape.

Anguilla Restaurants

Blanchards

Blanchards received moderate damage and Blanchards Beach Shack is amazingly in great shape, it just needs a little clean-up. The owners expect to be able to open both restaurants as soon as the major resorts are open.

daVida Restaurant & Bayside

The main restaurant is still in tact, however the canape on the second floor of the loft was lost.

The Bar at the Bayside is still intact, but the dining area will be rebuilt. The staff are all safe, and the Management of da’Vida would like to thank everyone for their prayers during and after Hurricane Irma.

Garveys, Pumphouse and Mango’s were devastated, while Dune Preserve, Elvis’ Beach Bar, Dolce Vita and Ripples also suffered severe damage. Jacala, Geraud’s Patisserie and Grands Vins de France all survived. Johnno’s, Dads, and Picante are still standing, but will require some repairs.