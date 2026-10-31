Anguilla Ranks the Safest Caribbean Destination for Travelers

THE VALLEY, Anguilla — Anguilla leads World Population Review’s 2026 list of six of the safest Caribbean destinations, according to an Oct. 28 announcement from the Anguilla Tourist Board.

Which Caribbean destinations made the list?

World Population Review’s 2026 Caribbean safety guide lists Anguilla first, followed by Barbados, St. Barthélemy, Martinique, the Cayman Islands and Aruba. The guide cites low crime levels in Anguilla, but its list is not a government travel advisory.

Anguilla’s global island safety recognition

The tourist board also reported that Travel Off Path placed Anguilla No. 3 among the world’s 10 safest islands, with a Traveler Safety Index score of 93 out of 100. Those figures reflect the board’s announcement, not a verified live score. Travel Off Path’s safety index updates in real time and says its scores do not guarantee safety.

Tourism leaders highlight hospitality and community

“Feeling welcome and at ease is an important part of the Anguilla experience,” said Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board. “This recognition complements what draws visitors to our shores — exceptional beaches, outstanding cuisine and the warm hospitality of our people.”

Community Support

“Our residents are at the heart of what makes Anguilla special,” said Sean Richard, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board. “As we celebrate this recognition, we remain focused on tourism that supports our communities, respects our island and delivers a quality experience for our guests.”

Is Anguilla safe to visit?

The U.S. State Department’s Anguilla travel advisory, issued May 22, 2026, lists the island at Level 1: Exercise normal precautions. That advisory is separate from the commercial safety lists.

British government travel advice says crime levels are generally low but warns of a recent spike in serious gang-related crime involving guns and robbery. It says risks are lower in tourist areas, although some incidents have occurred in populated and public places.

Travelers should check official advisories before departure, secure valuables and avoid isolated areas, including beaches, after dark. A safety ranking does not mean a destination is risk-free.