Anguilla Posts Record First-Half Stayover Arrivals In 2026

THE VALLEY, Anguilla — Anguilla recorded its strongest first half for stayover tourism, welcoming 81,907 visitors from January through June, a 19.9% increase over the 68,287 arrivals reported during the same period in 2025.

Figures compiled by the Anguilla Statistics Department show each of the first six months of 2026 set a stayover record for that month, underscoring sustained demand after the island’s strongest first quarter on record. First-quarter arrivals totaled 46,691, up 24.6% year over year, while second-quarter arrivals reached 35,216, up 14.3%. The first-half total exceeded 2025 by 13,620 visitors.

Top Source Market

June capped the six-month period with a monthly record of 11,067 stayover visitors, up 13% from June 2025. The United States remained Anguilla’s top source market, accounting for 60,415 stayover arrivals, or 73.8% of the first-half total. In June, U.S. travelers represented 8,746 stayover visitors, or 79% of the month’s total. Excursionist, or day-tripper, arrivals also rose sharply in June, increasing 71.5% to 15,771 from 9,194 a year earlier.

Overall visitor arrivals, including stayover visitors and excursionists, totaled 171,143 in the first half of 2026, up 34.9% from 126,841 during the same period last year.

“Anguilla’s first-half performance shows that the momentum established in the first quarter continued through June, with every month setting a new stayover record,” said Cardigan Connor, minister of health, tourism and sports. “Stayover growth is especially important because its benefits extend across accommodations, restaurants, transportation providers, tour operators, retailers and communities throughout Anguilla. I commend the Anguilla Tourist Board’s leadership team, led by Director of Tourism Jameel Rochester, along with our industry partners and tourism workers, for the sustained effort behind these results.”

Luxury Travel Market

The results come as Anguilla continues to gain recognition in the luxury travel market. At Virtuoso Travel Week 2026 in Las Vegas, Anguilla ranked No. 1 among Caribbean destinations and No. 3 among countries worldwide for festive travel. Anguilla’s West End ranked No. 8 among the world’s top individual festive destinations. Virtuoso defines the festive travel period as Dec. 15 through Jan. 7.