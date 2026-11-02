Angie Nixon endorsed by former President Barrack Obama for U.S. Senate

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Angie Nixon is endorsed by former President Barrack Obama for U.S. Senate.

Today, I’m honored to share that President Obama, who also started as an organizer, is supporting our campaign for the U.S. Senate.

In his words: “Real change starts when regular folks stand up for what’s right.” That’s what this campaign has always been about.

Find your voting location at Angie4Us.com/early, and cast your ballot on November 3.

See also: Why Angie Nixon for U.S. Senate