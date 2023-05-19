Andrew Minott, “Prove ‘Em Wrong” Book Tour Heads To New York

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Following strong response on his home turf of South Florida, Andrew Minott is scheduled to launch his autobiography Prove ‘Em Wrong in New York City on June 14.

The event takes place at Sugar Bar, a venue owned by the legendary husband-and-wife songwriting team of Ashford and Simpson.

Minott, who lived in New Jersey when he migrated to the United States over 35 years ago, is looking forward to pitching his book in the Big Apple.

“It will be extremely important for me to have Jamaicans come out to the event because it would be a great opportunity for me to bond with my people. Jamaica is where it all started, and me being grounded in my Jamaican roots, have given me the resolve, and understanding of how to fight it against all odds. Which has ultimately given me the inspiration to go out and Prove Em Wrong!” he stated.

Written with Kevin E. Taylor, Prove ‘Em Wrong was launched in February at Wynwood Miami. It covers Minott’s early years in rural St. James parish in western Jamaica, life in the US military and his success as a show promoter in South Florida.

Reaction to the book has surpassed Minott’s expectations.