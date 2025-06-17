Anancy Festival: A Caribbean Cultural Celebration in South Florida

PLANTAION – Families across South Florida are invited to close out Caribbean American Heritage Month with an afternoon of storytelling, laughter and cultural exploration. The beloved Anancy Festival returns to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. It brings Caribbean folklore to life in a celebration for children and families of all backgrounds.

This year’s staging is sponsored in large part by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Children’s Services Council, and the Community Foundation of Broward.

Anancy Festival Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd, Suite 1202, Plantation, FL 33388

At the Anancy Festival, young attendees will explore these themes through engaging and interactive activities. They’ll also learn about other Caribbean children’s characters such as Ti Malice and Tonton Bouki from Haiti, the comedic Juan Bobo from Puerto Rico, and Papa Bois, the protector of the forests and a popular figure in Saint Lucia, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago.

While inspired by Caribbean heritage, the Anancy Festival welcomes all children and families. It especially encourages participation from those who love discovering new cultures through stories, music, and play.

Anancy Festival: Festival Highlights

Storytelling: Listen to and share tales of Anancy and other folk characters from Caribbean traditions.

Cultural Showcase: Children are invited to participate in a talent showcase, performing songs, dances or poems.

Appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Anancy: Engage with beloved Anancy characters bringing magic and mischief.

Caribbean Children's Book Authors: Buy books and meet authors helping to preserve Caribbean culture through children's literature.

Junior Carnival Fashion Show: See elaborate costumes from upcoming 2025 Junior Carnival bands and join a carnival dance party.

Arts and Crafts: Children will create their own souvenir crafts which they can take home as keepsakes.

Traditional Caribbean Ring Games: Learn and play fun, traditional Caribbean games alongside other kids.

Family-Friendly Museum Tour: Enjoy a guided tour of the museum's historical exhibit hall, suitable for all ages.

Founded in 2008 by Xavier Murphy of Jamaicans.com, Cathy Klein, and Dr. Andrea Shaw of Nova Southeastern University, the Anancy Festival has been hosted in countries such as Jamaica and Ghana. It has also taken place in regions across the U.S., including Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.

Sponsors and Museum Information

The Anancy Festival is made possible in part by the Broward County Cultural Division, BBX Capital Foundation, Community Reinvestment Alliance of Florida, “King” George Jograj, Dr. Lydia Malcom of Authentic Behavioral Health LLC, and her husband, Mr. Waynewright Malcolm, Alexandra P. Davis, and the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Judith Cornfeld Fund for the Arts, Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund.