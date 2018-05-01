Amerijet can handle all of your personal cargo shipping needs, including small package shipping of boxes and barrels.

Amerijet offers the fastest and most economical international Small Package Airport to Airport service (SPS) for personal cargo shipments up to 60 pounds throughout its service region.

By focusing on our customers’ needs, Amerijet holds one of the highest levels of reliability in the industry. With our small package shipping services you’ll enjoy cost savings with our special flat rate pricing, along with the flexibility and reliability that has been associated with Amerijet for the past three decades.

Amerijet provides electronic booking and 24/7 online shipment tracking and you can also receive status updates via email by registering your free MyCargo account.