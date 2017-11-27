Amerijet Is Your Shipping Connection throughout the Caribbean!

FORT LAUDERDALE – Whether you are shipping packages for an occasion, special event or if you are shipping commercial freight to restock your inventory, Amerijet International is the shipping company of choice for many.

With more than 40 years of experience in the global air cargo industry, Amerijet’s worldwide network reaches across the U.S. to the Caribbean, Mexico, South and Central America to Europe, Asia, South Africa and the Middle East.

With offices in major cities as Atlanta, Washington, DC, Boston, Houston, Brooklyn, Chicago, New York, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, Amerijet serves local markets via its primary hub at the Miami International Airport.

The company operates 54 flights to the Caribbean offering more cargo capacity than any other carrier

“We’re committed to building long-lasting relationships with every customer”, says Carlos Gonzalez, Sr. Director of Sales of Amerijet. “Amerijet’s reputation of being a trusted partner is based on our service commitment, flexible transportation solutions and proactive communication.” Gonzalez further added, “We never forget that our customers have choices. Our commitment to our friends and family in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico is reflected in every shipment we touch.”

With offices in more than 78 countries, Amerijet delivers the expertise and infrastructure to provide seamless worldwide freight services for freight of any size, type or weight in single packages, on pallets or skids, in containers or crates, or for consolidated shipments.

Amerijet has been a proven partner for many Caribbean Countries’ retail, tourist, agricultural and manufacturing businesses. Amerijet serves a diverse clientele, shipping a vast range of goods, including live animals, perishables/fresh and frozen, pharmaceuticals, oversized and hard to handle shipments, hazardous material, electronics, heavy equipment, personal goods and household items offering airport-to-airport and to-door delivery services in most of the destinations it serves.

Amerijet operates Boeing 767 aircraft from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport. The company’s Miami 210,000-square-foot export and 100,000-square-foot imports air cargo handling facilities include a custom-built 10,300 square-foot (227,419 cu. ft.) perishable handling center providing refrigerated, frozen and chilled storage to maintain the cold chain integrity of pharmaceuticals and perishables during the transportation process. Advanced monitoring procedures provide real-time shipment visibility, alerts and cargo tracking.

For more information, visit Amerijet.