Americas Relief Team (ART) to Assist St. Vincent & the Grenadines

[MIAMI] – The Americas Relief Team (ART), an initiative of Outreach Aid to the Americas (OAA) has launched a program to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its recovery and rebuilding effort following the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano which began on April 9.

“We convened a meeting on Monday, April 19th at which we were updated by our Director of CARICOM Outreach, Wesley Kirton on the current situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the needs which will need to be met for the cleaning up and rebuilding phase once the eruptions subside. We will be working with our traditional partners USAID, the Limited Excess Property Program (LEPP), FEDEX Express and the Red Cross in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to provide assistance,” said ART President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Teo Babun.

He said ART also held discussions Monday with the Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Global Paint for Charity. As a result, they will be collaborating with this organization to make paint available to the rebuilding effort. In addition, they will be reaching out to the US private sector and organizations for additional support. A St. Vincent Volcano Fund has also been launched.

Heavy ash and lava flows have blanketed many parts of the country and severely impacted large sections of the population. Some 20,000 people have been forced to flee communities nearby the volcano.

Rebuilding Efforts

While efforts within the CARICOM region are focused on immediate relief such as water, medicines, non- perishable food items and water storage tanks, ART will work with its traditional partners and other supporters to provide assistance with the cleaning up and rebuilding effort, conscious of the fact that the 2021 hurricane season is less than 45 days away.

Consequently, ART will seek to provide assistance in the form of paint, mobile generators, and industrial type cleaning supplies. Plus, infrastructure and any other material that would be necessary following a needs assessment. This will be conducted once the eruptions subside.

ART will remain in contact with the relevant stakeholders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines including officials of the local Red Cross and the Government.

ART in recent years conducted its Ports Resiliency Program (PReP) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as in other CARICOM member states including Dominica, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica in addition to donating hurricane relief supplies to affected CARICOM countries.

Make a Contribution

ART has launched a St. Vincent Volcano Fund and contributions can be made via www.americasrelief.org. Your donated dollars will assist with this most worthy cause.