Americans with Jamaican Heritage To Be Sworn In as Jamaican Citizens

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Approximately 290 persons will be granted Jamaican citizenship on February 17 in a virtual event dubbed “Back to my Roots”. It is the fourth staging of this ceremony which is an initiative of the Consul General of Miami.

Among the new Jamaican citizens will be Gramps Morgan of Grammy-winning reggae group, Morgan Heritage. The New York-born Gramps is also part of the event’s entertainment.

Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, said there has been an increase in Americans with Jamaican heritage seeking citizenship in the country where their family originated.

“There’s a myriad of reasons but I guess they want to get connected to the land of their parents’ birth. People want to know ‘why my mother speaks this way’ or ‘why she behaves in a particular way’,” he explained.

Qualifications for Jamaican Citizenship

To qualify for Jamaican citizenship, applicants must provide documents proving Jamaican lineage, such as birth certificate, their parents’ original birth certificates and a notarized copy of their government ID. The application form, Jamaican Citizens by Descent, can be downloaded at https://jamaicacgmiami.org/page/citizenship/.

A successful application process can take up to three months. Citizenship is granted through the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency at the Ministry of National Security in Jamaica.

Mair credits the citizenship ceremony with building awareness about the intricacies of seeking Jamaican citizenship. As a result, it has caused controversy in political and sports circles in Jamaica for decades.

Several persons who were born in the United States or Canada are required to renounce citizenship in those countries if they want to serve in Jamaica’s parliament. Many athletes and soccer players born in the U.S. or the United Kingdom, are often scrutinized by Jamaicans when they approach local sports organizations to represent the country of their parents’ birth.

Some applicants for Jamaican citizenship want to represent the country in Olympic and World Cup level sports. Including sports such as soccer, ice hockey and swimming.

Virtual Ceremony

The “Virtual Welcome Home Ceremony” is scheduled for 5:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The ceremony can be view on Facebook Live, via One Love Jamaica or Consul General Miami.

There will be live performances by Gramps Morgan, and International Reggae Artiste, Ed Robinson. Plus Steve Higgins, Tallawah Mento Band, Dr. Susan “Dr Sue” Davis and Sophia Nelson.