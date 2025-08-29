ST. ANN, Jamaica – Backgammon, a game that blends strategy, luck, and psychological acuity, continues to captivate elite players around the world. Each year, tournaments are held to showcase talent, foster competitive camaraderie, and promote the growth of this ancient game. In 2025, the 5th Annual Jamaica International Backgammon Tournament emerged as a true highlight in the sport’s calendar. It attracted world-class competitors to the sun-drenched shorelines of Bamboo Blu Beach in Mammee Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica.

Among the stars was Joe Russell, the Vice President of the World Backgammon Federation and a former two-time world champion. On Sunday, August 24th Russell added another laurel to his storied career by defeating Avi Cohen in a dramatic final to claim the Jamaican International title. The event was notable not only for its competitive spirit but also for its vibrant international atmosphere, robust sponsorship, and commitment to growing the game.

Setting and Atmosphere

The Bamboo Blu Beach in Mammee Bay, St. Ann, provided the perfect backdrop for this prestigious tournament. With its turquoise waters, soft white sands, and lush surroundings, the beach was transformed into a competitive arena blending relaxation and sporting excitement. The location played host to forty-one skilled players, including thirty-three from overseas. Notably, the field featured two former world champions. This underscored the event’s global appeal and competitive rigor.

The tournament ran from August 21st to August 24th. It was a span of four days packed with thrilling matches, strategic battles, and memorable social gatherings. The atmosphere was electric. Participants and spectators alike reveled in both the intensity of the games and the beauty of the Jamaican coast.

Joe Russell’s Path to Victory

Joe Russell, whose legacy in backgammon is already well established, entered the tournament as both a favorite and a figurehead for the sport’s professional community. His credentials include two world championships and the vice presidency of the World Backgammon Federation. This makes him uniquely positioned to inspire and challenge the competition.

Throughout the tournament, Russell demonstrated his hallmark poise and tactical precision. Each round saw him pitted against formidable opponents, including seasoned professionals and rising stars. His focus and experience enabled him to navigate the complexities of the dice, board, and opponent psychology. This culminated in a final match against Avi Cohen.

The championship game showcased skill and nerve. As the sun set over Bamboo Blu Beach, spectators watched as Russell and Cohen traded points. Each maneuvered their pieces with calculated aggression and defensive cunning. In the end, Russell emerged victorious. He clinched the Jamaican International Tournament title, a monetary prize, and a coveted trophy—symbols of excellence in the world of backgammon.

Participation and International Appeal

The 5th Annual Jamaica International Backgammon Tournament was remarkable for both its size and diversity. Forty-one players gathered at Bamboo Blu Beach, making it one of the most significant backgammon events in the Caribbean. Thirty-three of these competitors traveled from overseas, representing countries across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Their presence was a testament to Jamaica’s rising profile in the international backgammon circuit.

Among the participants were two former world champions, lending gravitas and prestige to the proceedings. For many players, the tournament was more than a competition. It was an opportunity to connect with like-minded enthusiasts, share strategies, and experience the warmth of Jamaican hospitality.

Sponsorship and Support

The success of the tournament was made possible by the generous support of several sponsors, most notably the Tourism Enhancement Fund. Their contribution was instrumental in purchasing new backgammon boards. This ensured matches were played on state-of-the-art equipment and enhanced the tournament’s professional standards.

Other sponsors included Wisynco, RIU Hotels, and Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty. Their involvement helped elevate the event, providing logistical support, hospitality, and publicity. These elements were crucial to hosting an international competition of this scale. The synergy between local and global sponsors demonstrated Jamaica’s commitment to nurturing the backgammon community and boosting tourism through high-profile sporting events.

Organization and Tournament Structure

The tournament’s organization reflected meticulous planning and a deep understanding of the needs of professional players. The schedule spanned four days, beginning on August 21st and culminating on August 24th with the final match. Each day featured a series of rounds, with players advancing through elimination brackets based on their performance.

The event was designed to balance competitive rigor with leisure. Participants could enjoy the natural beauty of Jamaica between matches. Networking events, dinners, and informal games created a lively social scene, fostering both friendships and rivalries. Spectators, too, were welcomed to observe the action, cheer on their favorites, and learn from the masters.

Impact and Legacy

The 5th Annual Jamaica International Backgammon Tournament represents a significant milestone in the Caribbean’s sporting landscape. Its success speaks to the growing popularity of backgammon not only among local enthusiasts but also among the global elite. The event has helped to cement Jamaica’s reputation as a destination for high-level competition. It blends world-class play with a spirit of inclusivity and celebration.

Joe Russell’s victory added a new chapter to the annals of backgammon history. It inspired both veterans and newcomers to pursue excellence. The presence of international players and former champions elevated the competition. Meanwhile, the sponsors’ contributions ensured the tournament’s smooth operation and continued growth.

Finale

In summary, the 5th Annual Jamaica International Backgammon Tournament was a resounding success. It united players from around the world in a thrilling contest of skill, strategy, and camaraderie. Joe Russell’s triumph and the enthusiastic support of sponsors and organizers guarantee that backgammon will continue to flourish in Jamaica for years to come. As the sun set over Bamboo Blu Beach, the echoes of dice and laughter promised an even brighter future for this timeless game.