American Friends of Jamaica Charity Gala – Miami Returns in April 2022

[MIAMI]– The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2022 Jamaica Charity Gala will be held in Miami on Friday, April 29th at the incredible Perez Art Museum (PAMM). This year’s Gala will celebrate awardees: Ambassador Glen Holden, Lifetime Achievement Award, Keith Duncan, CD International Achievement Award. As well as Donna Duncan-Scott, International Humanitarian Award.

The Gala dinner, silent auction and entertainment makes for one of South Florida’s premier fundraising events. All to support initiatives in Jamaica. The Gala will feature an intriguing silent auction collection, three course cuisine, exquisite wines and other glimmering touches to create a night that our supporters won’t soon forget.

The festivities is a kick-off to the AFJ’s 40th year of service. Over the years, the AFJ has provided well needed support in education, healthcare, and economic development. Programs such as disaster relief “A Thousand Roofs of Love”. Also, combating HIV/AIDS, the Jamaica School for the Blind, and Mustard Seed.

All proceeds from the 2022 Jamaica Charity Gala will bring vital funds to support programs that advance the mission of the AFJ.

“After 2 years of virtual events, we at the AFJ look forward to reemerging. As well as reengaging with donors at the Jamaica Charity Gala in person. We will gather carefully and have a fun evening to support meaningful work in Jamaica” – Caron Chung, Executive Director

2022 Jamaica Charity Gala tickets are now available.