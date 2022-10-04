ABFF Business of Entertainment Conversation Series Returns with Logan Browning

MIAMI BEACH – The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in partnership with the City of Miami Beach will present the second installment of its biannual Business of Entertainment Conversation Series on Thursday, October 13, 2022, 6 p.m., at O Cinema South Beach located at 1130 Washington Avenue.

With National Arts & Humanities Month providing the perfect context, the conversation will feature actress Logan Browning (The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Hit the Floor, Dear White People) with Nicky Gelin, M.I.A. Soul host and founder of the brand 2 Fro Chicks and “Nicky Says Yolo” who will moderate the discussion. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is requested as seating is limited. Click here to register for the event.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the City of Miami Beach for this second iteration of our Business of Entertainment Conversation series, which brings Hollywood talent like Logan Browning to the city and allows us to help grow our community engagement,” said Jeff Friday, founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures, LLC.

ABFF launched the Business of Entertainment Conversation Series to bring top film and television artists and industry leaders to the Miami Beach area, sharing their career experiences and best practices for navigating the business.

Featured Actress Logan Browning

Logan Browning is a Georgia native who began her professional acting career in television and film at 14-years-old. After a successful start at a young age, which included starring in Bratz: The Movie, she attended Vanderbilt University. Browning then returned to Hollywood starring in Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, Vh1’s Hit the Floor, Netflix’s The Perfection and critically acclaimed series Dear White People.

She has received two NAACP Image Award nominations for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.’ Logan is also an op-ed writer and has had her work published online. She most recently directed her debut film Hey Boo for Women Write Now, Hartbeat’s fellowship program. Browning is a passionate participant in several non-profit organizations advocating for civil rights, sustainability, inclusion, and mental health.

27th American Black Film Festival

The 27th American Black Film Festival will be held June 14-18, 2023 in Miami Beach. It will be followed by a virtual event June 19-25 on ABFF PLAY. The festival brings together Black culture enthusiasts, artists, executives and filmmakers from around the world. Submissions for the upcoming festival are open. For more information about ABFF, including submission, deadline and eligibility details, visit www.abff.com.