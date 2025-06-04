American Black Film Festival 2025 Highlights and Events

MIAMI – The 2025 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will conclude its five-day event with their annual Community Day in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau in Historic Overtown at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136) on Sunday, June 15 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The event is free and open to the South Florida community. To reserve your spot, please click HERE.

Miami-area residents, along with festival attendees, will gather for a day of film screenings and vendor expo. This year’s program will feature the world premiere of DreamWorks Animation’s short film Wednesdays With Gramps and an encore presentation of the world premiere film Trouble Man. This is produced, directed by, and starring Michael Jai White, with a talkback to follow.

“ABFF’s 20-year partnership with the South Florida community is a huge milestone, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said NICE CROWD Founder & CEO Jeff Friday. “The Miami community is vital to our festival’s spirit. We’re particularly looking forward to connecting with everyone at our Community Day in Historic Overtown at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater. This collaboration with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is impactful. It’s always rewarding to bridge the gap between local residents and the creative community.”

Greater Miami and Miami Beach Honored

“For 20 years, the Greater Miami and Miami Beach has had the special honor and privilege to call the American Black Film Festival our home-grown event,” said GMCVB President and CEO David Whitaker. “Through this decades-long relationship and all of the energy and dynamism showcased, the partnership has helped shape a brand for the destination. In turn, it has shaped a brand for the festival.”

ABFF Community Day Benefits

“In addition to the film screenings, the GMCVB ABFF Community Day gives opportunity to a few of our local vendors and artists to showcase their work,” stated Conne Kinnard, SVP at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are intentional about making sure we involve the business community to play an active role in intersecting with the overall Festival participants. This year, we will expand the footprint to showcase more of our local creative community by activating a portion of the Lyric Plaza.”

ABFF Community Day events

Following is the schedule of live 2025 ABFF Community Day events. For times, locations and more details, visit www.ABFF.com.

Sunday, June 15, 2025:

1:45pm

Trouble Man *World Premiere (Encore Presentation) + Talkback with Michael Jai White

Logline: An Excop turned fixer is hired to find his superstar and rumored ex-girlfriend. With a blend of brains, bullets and Kung Fu, Jaxen must fight through a maze of street thugs, slicksters and Chinese mobsters before his or the diva’s time runs out.

USA | 98m

Director: Michael Jai White

Writers: Michael Stradford

Producers: Craig Baumgarten, Michael Jai White, Ron Robinson

Cast: Michael Jai White, Method Man, Mike Epps, Gillian White, Orlando Jones, Lala Anthony

4:30pm

Wednesdays with Gramps *World Premiere

Logline: When a teenage boy visits his Gramps at a seemingly mundane boring assisted living facility, he comes to find that they have much more in common than he thought.

USA | 8m

Directors: Chris Copeland & Justin Copeland

Writers: Chris Copeland & Justin Copeland

Producer: Shabrayia Cleaver

The Reject

Logline: Inspired by the true story of Kionne McGhee, a young man wrongly labeled “mentally handicapped” overcomes systemic injustice, internal battles, and low expectations to rise from the projects and become a powerful attorney and politician—ultimately taking on the very system that once tried to silence him.

USA | 93m

Director: Blademil Grullon

Writers: Yonel Aris, Percy Romeo Miller, Logan Burdick, Kionne McGhee

Producers: Marco Molinet, Percy Romeo Miller, Brandon Dumlao, Kionne Mcghee

Cast: Percy Romeo Miller, Kamal Ani-Bello, Tsachai “Sky” Aris

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Q5DA8M0xguo

The 29th annual ABFF will take place in Miami Beach June 11-15. It will be available to a global audience June 16-24 on ABFF PLAY (https://abffplay.com/). The event spotlights incredible emerging creatives in the filmmaking space.

For festival information please visit www.abff.com. Follow @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Facebook.

Founded by Jeff Friday in 1997, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) has become a premier showcase for distinctive storytelling and emerging talent. Since its inception, the festival has championed access and opportunity for creatives who have historically been overlooked by the mainstream industry. ABFF has played a pivotal role in launching the careers of many of today’s acclaimed filmmakers and actors, establishing itself as a vital platform for artistic excellence and cinematic innovation

ABFF sponsors and partners to date are Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO (Founding), Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) (Host), Comcast NBCUniversal, Ally Financial, Walmart (Presenting), City of Miami Beach, Amazon MGM Studios (Major), Sony Pictures Entertainment, American Airlines (Official), Netflix, Starz, New World Symphony, AARP, Uber, ESPN, Northwestern Mutual, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) (Supporting), New York Film Academy (NYFA), Getty Images, A&E, OWN, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), GLAAD, William Morris Endeavor (WME) (Industry), Variety, LA Times (Media).