American Bar Association Recognizes HMB Brownsville Law Academy

HMB Brownsville Law Academy Recognized As Most Outstanding 2018 ABA Law Day Student Program Activity

MIAMI – The American Bar Association Public Education Division recently recognized the law firm of Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP for its ground breaking MDCPS legal studies partnership program at Brownsville Middle School as the Most Outstanding 2018 ABA Law Day Student Program Activity.

In collaboration with other community partners and Miami Dade Public Schools, HM&B successfully raised funds to design and renovate two Brownsville Middle School classrooms into a mock courtroom. The mock courtroom was dedicated on May 29 in conjunction with Law Day.

HM&B attorneys and staff, who mentor students throughout the year in the Brownsville Law Academy, hosted and judged a mock debate based on a factual separation of powers scenario regarding gun violence in schools.

In addition to the mock debate, students had an informational session with a U.S. District Court judge and were provided pocket Constitutions by FIU Law School. FIU also donated law books to the mock courtroom library.

The Law Day events and the Academy’s programming were covered by business and legal news outlets, highlighting that a Miami school in an area with a 43% poverty rate and a 26% unemployment rate, is committed to fostering academic excellence via legal studies enrichment curriculum.

The goal for this Law Day program, the mock courtroom, and activities going forward is to change any negative interactions Brownsville students may have with legal system, provide a space to cultivate critical thinking, analysis skills, and civic engagement to tip the scales of justice.

Other community partners in the Program included: Miami Dade Public Schools Vice Chair, Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, BMe Community, William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc., The Miami Foundation, Florida International University College of Law, Lexis/Nexis, Honorable Teretha Lundy Thomas, Messam Construction, Design2Form Architects, and Miami Dade Public Schools Capital Improvements Team.