American Airlines Resumes Miami to Antigua Service

Services resumes to Antigua following temporary grounding of flights

St. John’s, Antigua – The Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism and Investment along with the country’s Tourism Authority has announced the resumption of service by American Airlines to and from Miami following the temporary grounding of flights by the US Government of airlines using the 737 Max 8 aircraft.

The airline’s Miami and New York turn service will operate tomorrow March 15th with a 737/800 aircraft at 1:11 p.m. to New York and 3:05 p.m. to Miami respectively.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism & Investment, Hon. Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, notes that this is welcome news for local tourism officials and hoteliers.

“We thank the visitors for their patience and understanding as we worked with the local civil aviation authority and the local American Airlines office, to ensure that those currently in Antigua and Barbuda were provided with alternative routes for comfortably returning to their home countries following their vacation,” notes Fernandez.

During the disruption in service on American Airlines, tourism officials held discussions with the local American Airlines operations along with Caribbean Airlines, Seaborne and LIAT to examine all options to facilitate the rerouting of passengers via Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and St. Kitts.

The Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism and Investment along with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority remain committed to the safety of visitors traveling to the destination.

The resumption of service to the country’s vital Miami gateway is critical to continue the strong growth in US air arrivals, that Antigua and Barbuda has been experiencing for the first two months of 2019.