American Airlines and Delta to Increase Airlift to Bonaire From Key Markets

[Kralendijk, Bonaire] – Following American Airlines’ and Delta’s successful re-launch of their non-stop service between Miami and Atlanta to Bonaire, respectively, both airlines said they will increase the frequency of those routes in anticipation of the busy fall and winter travel season.

Exponential interest from US travelers to visit the Dutch Caribbean island has created continued demand and to meet that need, American Airlines will expand their service to three times a week. While Delta will increase its twice-weekly route to a daily non-stop flight for upcoming peak travel dates.

New American Airline Flights

Beginning November 8, American Airlines will add a Monday flight to their current service, making it a Monday, Wednesday and Saturday schedule departing Miami (MIA) at 10:45 a.m. and arriving in Bonaire (BON) at 1:53 p.m. Flights from BON to MIA depart at 2:43 p.m. landing at 5:55 p.m. Additionally, American Airlines will change from an A319 to a 737 for the Saturday flight, which adds 44 passenger seats per flight. The airline will also offer daily flights from December 16, 2021 to January 3, 2022 in anticipation of an active travel period.

Delta Airlines New Flights

In a similar fashion, Delta, which offers a twice-weekly Wednesday and Saturday route, is adding daily flights from December 18, 2021 through January 2, 2022, that depart Atlanta (ATL) at 9:45 a.m. and arrive in Bonaire (BON) at 1:57 p.m. The return flight leaves BON at 3:59 p.m. and reaches ATL at 7:29 p.m. The same daily flights will again be offered from March 1 through April 3, 2022, to meet the projected demand for spring travel season.

“This is an important milestone for the island. In addition to the third weekly flight on American Airlines, this is the first time that either airline will offer daily direct service to Bonaire,” said Miles Mercera, director at Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “It’s a testament to a growing interest in the unique experiences we have to offer. The increased frequency from both airlines will meet the demand. Plus, provide an effortless link to travel between the US and our beautiful island. We are looking forward to welcoming these additional visitors. In addition, showcasing the varied landscapes, diverse culture and elevated offerings we have available.”

Health and Safety Protocols

In recent months Bonaire has also added the availability of rapid antigen testing at its Flamingo International Airport. Specifically, to help travelers adhere to the island’s current COVID-19 testing protocol. Which requires a negative antigen test result taken within 24 hours of arrival and a negative PCR test, administered within 72 hours of arrival. As of July 17th, fully vaccinated U.S. travelers can bypass the 24-hour antigen test. Additionally, they are only required to provide the negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of arrival to Bonaire. The on-site testing will also benefit travelers heading back to the United States as results are ready within 15 minutes.