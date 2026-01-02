Ambassador of Jamaica Delivers New Year Greetings

WASHINGTON, DC – 2026 New Year Message to the Jamaican Diaspora and Jamaican/ American Community from His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America.

My fellow Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica,

It has been a profound honour to serve as the newly appointed Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America. This role has afforded me the privilege of witnessing, firsthand, the extraordinary strength of the bond that unites Jamaica and its Diaspora. As we move into the new year, I look forward to deepening this shared sense of community and purpose, strengthening partnerships, amplifying Diaspora voices, and working together to advance Jamaica’s development and global standing. The Diaspora remains an indispensable partner in our national journey, and I am confident that, together, we will continue to build a future defined by opportunity, unity, and shared success.

Impact of Hurricane Melissa

As we enter 2026, we pause to reflect on a year that tested our nation’s resolve. On 28 October, Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica, causing significant loss and disruption to families, communities, and livelihoods. I extend condolences to those who lost loved ones and best wishes to all who continue to recover and rebuild.

Across the United States and around the world, the Jamaican diaspora and friends of Jamaica responded swiftly to the call for support. This response was a clear demonstration of solidarity and compassion in action.

On behalf of the Government of Jamaica and the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C., I express sincere thanks to every individual, organisation, student group, and community partner who stood with Jamaica during this critical period. As a result of your efforts, several tons of much-needed relief items were shipped to Jamaica, which will undoubtedly serve to ease the burdens of those most affected.

Since my arrival in May, the cohesiveness of the diaspora across the United States has been palpable. In August, we marked Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary of Independence with events that showcased the mantra, “Be Proud. Be Bold. In Your Black, Green and Gold.” Through our numerous independence church services and other celebration funds were raised to support and enhance the island’s health care and education infrastructure.

Bilaterally, we worked hand in glove with our partners in the US Government and collaborated on several matters of mutual importance, which have yielded positive results, such as the revision of Jamaica’s travel Advisory from level 3 to a more attractive level 2. The strength of our relations remains firm and on sound footing, as evidenced by the emergency and lifesaving assistance extended by the United States to the Government of Jamaica.

As we welcome the New Year, we look forward to fortifying the connections that we have enjoyed and building new relationships that will benefit the people of Jamaica.

I extend my best wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year to all Jamaicans and to those who support Jamaica. May 2026 bring health, opportunity, and progress as we continue to strengthen our nation and improve the welfare of our people.