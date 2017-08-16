Ambassador Marks lauds Diaspora contribution to Jamaica’s Economy

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks says the support that Diaspora organizations have provided over the years, has helped in cushioning the impact of government’s fiscal measures, particularly in critical areas such as health and education.

Addressing Members of the Benevolent Missions of Atlanta, (BMA) at a breakfast in celebration of Jamaica 55 years of independence at the Hyatt Regence Hotel in Atlanta on Sunday august 13th, Ambassador Marks said, “In 2016, the Diaspora organized 192 charitable missions and contributed US$8 million to Jamaica. Up to July of this year,” she said, “over 133 Diaspora led missions have been to Jamaica, contributing thus far US$6.7 million to our economy.”

She told the BMA members that “Diaspora contribution through remittances alone accounts for over 15% of our country’s GDP, and as many of you are aware, these remittances go a far way in helping to cover medical and educational expenses and providing food and clothing for thousands of families in Jamaica.”

Ambassador Marks pointed out “improving citizen security is also of utmost priority – and we are thankful for the support received from among the Diaspora to work with the Government as we seek to ensure that we tackle the current security concerns and restore public safety across the length and breadth of our beautiful island.”

She said, “The Government of Jamaica was “very much cognizant and appreciative of the significant contribution that the Diaspora has and continues to make to the overall socioeconomic development of our country.”

She urged the members of the BMA to “continue supporting these various outreach efforts, as your contributions are truly making a difference.”

See also: Jamaica on path to economic independence says Ambassador Marks

The Jamaican envoy said there was a need to ensure that there was deepened collaboration “as we seek to promote and advance our economic growth agenda. The Government is of the firm belief that only through sustained growth will we be able to provide the quality of life and services that our people so richly deserve.”

“A priority focus for the Government is economic growth and job creation, which I am here to affirm – is within our reach! The various business and consumer confidence reports and the declining unemployment rates are signs that we are on the right path,” Ambassador Marks declared.

The Jamaican Ambassador highlighted “the need for Jamaicans in the Diaspora to seriously look at investing in your own country. Other foreign investors from across the globe are taking advantage of the numerous investments opportunities that are available in Jamaica, and from which they stand to reap tremendous benefits.

“We need our Diaspora members to also partake in these investment opportunities and business prospects; and to see these as opportunities as a win-win for both you and your country at large!” She concluded.

: