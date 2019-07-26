Amazing US Music Festivals in Unique Locations

The summer is just around the corner and it is high time you bought your sunglasses as well as sequin-bedazzled bags. With some interesting events all set to be organised in different corners of the world, people have left their couches to attend plenty of events which are coming up.

There’s no doubt that music festivals attract a huge crowd every year. Why not? After all, it is the only event where you get to see your favourite musicians rocking the stage with their pleasant and dazzling voice. You get to listen to some pop, R&B, romantic, and other such songs that are on your bucket list.

So, are you searching for the top 3 music festivals that are organised in unique destinations across the United States ? Well, then, you have indeed come to the right place.

Let’s have a look at some amazing music festivals that are worth attending.

Electric Forest

Are you looking for a music event that could reveal your hidden woodland fairy? Then, this is the event you should not miss out on. As the name itself suggests, Electric forest is organised in the centre of a forest resort in Rothbury, Michigan either on June 27 – June 30. The best part about this event is its simplicity. If you are a nature-lover, you are going to love the idea of using the natural forest greenery to enhance the visual effects of the music event. You will love to see how dazzling lights reflect on the trunk as the DJ plays some brisk beats.

Lower Key Underwater Music Festival

This music show is perfect for people who want to see the magic of pure quirk-factor in an event. Lower Key underwater event is known for drawing the attention of several boats that arrives at Looe Key, Florida along with their submersible speakers. You will get to see hundreds and thousands of people dressed up in water-friendly attire. Among these interesting people, there are mermaids and pirates that are known for playing some interesting music.

Under the Big Sky Music and Arts and Festival

Do you want to be part of a special music event that allows you to listen to your favourite songs while being on a wide open space? If yes, this is the music event you should add to your bucket list. Organised in the Whitefish, Montana on July 13 and 14, this music event is attended by a large number of the United States residents and travellers. The location is probably a half-an-hour drive from Glacier National park. First of all, the location is so beautiful and offers you a wide open space to take a stroll, click pictures, and enjoy the evening. You can even enjoy mobile phone bingo games if you want to spend some alone time. What adds to your overall experience is the music and arts festival that features some famous stars and musicians.

These are some of the top music events organised in the unique locations of the United States. Do you want to spend this summer attending highly entertaining music events and meeting your favourite musicians? If yes, then, these music events are worth giving a try.