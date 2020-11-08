All M-DCPS Schools, Facilities Closed Monday Due to Tropical Storm Eta

[MIAMI-DADE] – Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) administrators are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Eta’s track and remain in close communication with Miami-Dade County’s Office of Emergency Management and other local, state and federal officials.

Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service and after consultation with the County’s emergency officials, the District has cancelled classes at all schools on Monday, November 9. This includes My School Online and Adult Education, as well as school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events.

On Monday afternoon, District administrators will assess conditions for a determination regarding operations on Tuesday. Students, parents and M-DCPS employees will receive updates relative to the upcoming school week via automated messaging.

To stay connected, it is imperative for parents to keep their contact information updated at their child’s school. Families can also sign up to receive emergency text messages by texting “Y” to 67587.

The District will also share information via mainstream media and social media.