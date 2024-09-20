Aliyyah Shakeer: Leading Research for Caribbean Tourism Industry

BARBADOS – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has appointed Aliyyah Shakeer as its new Director of Research. With over 15 years of experience in tourism research, strategy development, and policy analysis, Shakeer brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to further strengthen the CTO’s ability to support sustainable tourism growth across the Caribbean.

In her new role, Shakeer will lead the CTO’s research initiatives, deliver actionable insights, and shape data-driven strategies that will enhance the region’s competitiveness and sustainability in the global tourism market.

Shakeer holds a Master of Arts in Tourism Destination Management, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management. Throughout her career, she has successfully transformed complex data into strategic insights, helping shape national tourism policies.

Previously, she served as the Manager of Planning and Research at the Tourism Development Company Limited in Trinidad and Tobago and as a Tourism Research and Policy Analyst at Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Tourism, where she played a pivotal role in revising the National Tourism Policy.

Prior to joining the CTO, Shakeer was the International Technical Relations Coordinator at the Ministry of Digital Transformation. In this capacity, she managed donor relations and successfully secured financial and technical assistance for various national projects, further honing her skills in stakeholder engagement, development financing, and project management.

Dona Regis-Prosper, CEO and Secretary-General of the CTO welcomed Shakeer to the organization: “We are delighted to have Aliyyah Shakeer join our team as Director of Research. Her extensive experience in tourism research and strategy development will be invaluable as we work towards a more competitive and sustainable Caribbean tourism industry.”

Shakeer expressed her enthusiasm for the new role: “I am excited to join the CTO team and contribute to the development of the region’s tourism sector. I look forward to supporting our member countries and territories as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of today’s dynamic tourism landscape, ensuring that the Caribbean remains a leading global destination.”

The CTO is confident that Shakeer’s expertise will play a critical role in driving the region’s tourism research agenda and supporting evidence-based decision-making for the continued success of Caribbean tourism.